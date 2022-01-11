ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

Andrew Brunette: ‘Interim’ Head Coach of the Atlantic All-Star Team

By George Richards
floridahockeynow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndrew Brunette may be the interim head coach of the Florida Panthers — but he is still going to the All-Star Game in Las Vegas. The NHL announced on Tuesday that Brunette, whose Panthers currently hold a percentage-point lead in the Atlantic Division, would be one of four division leading coaches...

floridahockeynow.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
floridahockeynow.com

GameDay 37: Lineups, Betting Odds for Stars at Panthers

CORAL SPRINGS — The Florida Panthers continue to deal with positive Covid-19 tests, but going into Friday’s game against the Dallas Stars, have seen their list shrink considerably. On Thursday, goalie Jonas Johansson was added to Covid protocol but he may be the only one. Florida not only...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roberto Luongo
Person
Jared Bednar
Person
Andrew Brunette
Person
Gerard Gallant
Daily Herald

Blackhawks' DeBrincat heading to first All Star Game

Alex DeBrincat was chosen to represent the Blackhawks at the NHL All-Star Game, which will take place in Las Vegas on Feb. 5. DeBrincat came into Thursday's action with the fourth-most goals in the league at 23. It will be his first all-star appearance. Joining DeBrincat on the Central Division...
NHL
Blue Seat

Fox and Kreider, but not Shesterkin, make All Star team

Adam Fox and Chris Kreider will represent the Rangers at the 2022 NHL All Star Game. Off the roster, however, is Igor Shesterkin. Fox and Kreider making it were obvious, and Shesterkin being left off is obviously a numbers game. Remember, each team has to send one player, so it becomes easy to miss when you’re getting into the third player from one team. He’s still an All Star in my book, though.
NHL
floridahockeynow.com

Texas BBQ: Florida Panthers 7, Dallas Stars 1

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers offense has been so potent at home of late, when fans started chanting they wanted ten goals midway through the second period Friday night against the Dallas Stars, well, it wasn’t too far fetched an idea. Not with Sam Bennett scoring the way...
NHL
floridahockeynow.com

Watch — The FHN Morning Skate: Panthers welcome Stars

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers will be gunning for their eighth consecutive game with a point Friday night as the Dallas Stars come to town. Dallas, if you may recall, is the lone (star) team to beat the Panthers since their return from the Covid-Christmas break last month. Florida...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl#Interim#The Florida Panthers#The Atlantic Division#Eastern Conference#Florida Panthers Anywhere#Fhn#Sportscenter#Espn#The Chicago Blackhawks#Florida Panthers On#Deck Vancouver Canucks
floridahockeynow.com

NHL All-Star: Florida Panthers Huberdeau, Brunette off to Vegas

SUNRISE — Jonathan Huberdeau was the Florida Panthers last All-Star representative in 2020 and, at least for now, will be the only player headed to this year’s event in Las Vegas. On Thursday night, Huberdeau was the lone member of the Panthers to be named to the Atlantic...
NHL
fiveforhowling.com

Clayton Keller is heading to the All-Star Game

With the NHL All-Star Weekend fast approaching, today we received word who will be representing the 32 teams of the NHL at this year’s event. Not surprisingly, the Arizona Coyotes, who are still in the first year of a rebuild, only had one representative this season, 23-year-old forward Clayton Keller.
NHL
floridahockeynow.com

Hello, 9-1-1: Bennett, Duclair & Huberdeau line sparks Florida Panthers

SUNRISE — In the Florida Panthers rout of the Dallas Stars on Friday, five of their goals came from the combination of Jonathan Huberdeau, Sam Bennett and Anthony Duclair. The three frequently played together upon Bennett’s arrival to Florida last spring in a line which Florida Hockey Now nicknamed the ‘9-1-1 Line’ due to the numbers worn by the three players.
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruins Place Matt Grzelcyk, One Staffer In NHL’s COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are not out of the woods when it comes to COVID-19 just yet, which is leaving the team’s defensive corps a little shorthanded. On Thursday, Boston placed defenseman Matt Grzelcyk and one team staff member in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Losing Grzelcyk leaves the Bruins without half of its top defensive paring, and Charlie McAvoy without his usual partner in crime. Fellow southpaw Mike Reilly could be bumped up to Boston’s top blue line pairing while Grzelcyk is out. The Bruins also recalled defenseman Jack Ahcan from Providence earlier in the day on Thursday. Boston hosts the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden on Thursday night. The Bruins have been on fire since returning from a two-week COVID-19 break in December. Since Jan. 1, Boston has won seven of its eight games and now sits at 20-11-2 on the season.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
NewsBreak
Hockey
CBS Boston

Tuukka Rask Looked Like His Usual Self In Emotional Return To Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — Tuukka Rask now has 540 starts in net for the Boston Bruins. His most recent one was a lot different than the others, the goaltender admitted Thursday night. Rask said that it was an emotional experience as he made his long-awaited return for the Bruins on Thursday night, his first game in net for Boston in 218 days. The 34-year-old showed very little rust in his first game back from offseason hip surgery, stopping 25 of the 27 shots that the Philadelphia Flyers sent his way and helping Boston notch a 3-2 victory at TD Garden. Simply put, Tuukka...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy