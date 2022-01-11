Gary’s Tea: Nene Leakes Sells ATL Home & Mary J. Blige Allegedly Spotted Out With NFL Player

For years, Hallmark has been the go-to place to catch some of your favorite television stars in light family-friendly fare, especially when it comes to Christmas movies. The tide seems to be shifting, as more entertainment entities like Netflix and GAC Family have taken on the genre, though, and a few stars have jumped from the channel to those places as a result. The latest Hallmark staple to do so is Jen Lilley, as she recently inked a deal with GAC. While many fans were happy about the news, one former fan had an issue with Lilley’s career move and claimed they wouldn't be watching her any longer. With this, the Days of Our Lives alum took to the web to defend her decision.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 11 HOURS AGO