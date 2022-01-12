ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

TINT's State of User-Generated Content 2022 Report: UGC and Engagement ROI Central to Marketing Strategies This Year

By TINT
Killeen Daily Herald
 1 day ago

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 12, 2022 /CNW/ -- According to TINT's State of User-Generated Content (UGC) 2022 report, 91% of consumers say they are more likely to share content about a brand if they see the brand re-sharing customer content. Trust and authenticity are imperative for brands to connect with today's...

kdhnews.com

Clair Feng

Use “CAPE” Strategy To Increase Online Store Revenue

It’s no secret that e-commerce is exceptionally profitable. Just think about it; you don’t have to pay rent for your brick-and-mortar store (maybe a small subscription fee if your online store is built upon Shopify or Shoplazza), and you can sell products internationally. And the numbers prove it even more.

