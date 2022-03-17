At-home COVID test kits: where to buy and how to use them

The COVID-19 pandemic is like a roller-coaster. One minute we see the light at the end of the tunnel and the next thing we know, there are reports of a brand new variant.

Over the last two years, your visits to local urgent cares have likely quadrupled, but to stay safe, consistent testing (when presented with any symptoms) is, unfortunately, a reality we’re probably dealing with for the foreseeable future.

The good news? You have options. Instead of waiting on testing center lines for hours on end , people are turning to at-home COVID tests that they can use in the comfort of their own homes.

According to the CDC , COVID-19 self-tests — also known as at-home tests or over-the-counter (OTC) tests — are one of many risk-reduction measures, along with vaccination , masking and physical distancing, that protects you and others from the spread of COVID-19.

It’s important to note that while many establishments in New York and New Jersey have lifted the mask mandate, it’s still highly recommended and enforced to wear a protective face covering (like a KF94 mask ) in certain locales, including museums, highly-crowded areas and public transportation.

While at-home covid tests were nearly impossible to find online or in stores when the Omicron variant hit in December 2020, many brands have replenished their stock. Ahead, get all the info on how to use at-home COVID-19 tests, how accurate they are and where you can buy them online.

Of course, read the complete manufacturer’s instructions for use before starting the test and make sure you talk to a healthcare provider if you have questions about the test or your results. Here are general steps to take a self-test, according to the CDC .

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Open the box and follow the instructions included with the self-test to collect your own nasal or saliva specimen. (If you don’t collect the specimens as directed, your test results may be incorrect.)

Perform the steps in the order that they are listed. Some manufacturers may also provide quick reference guides or instructional videos.

Collect either a nasal specimen or saliva specimen, depending on the self-test being used.

Next, wait to see what result comes back. Generally, this takes 15 minutes.

Invalid test results are rare but can occur. Chief Infection Control Officer Roy Chemaly, M.D. at the University of Texas MD Cancer Center said that “the tests are only accurate 80% of the time, and sometimes less.”

Sometimes invalid results or an error can show on the test device. Invalid results or an error can occur for many reasons — your specimen may not have been collected correctly, or the test may have malfunctioned.

Due to the current infection rate of the coronavirus being so high, many professionals suggest retesting with a PCR test if you have symptoms and test negative using an at-home antigen test as it could be a false negative.

The government is currently offering four free at-home tests to households and according to the White House website , they will ship anytime between 7 to 14 days.

The following at-home COVID-19 testing kits are HSA and FSA-eligible .

The tests listed in this article go in and out of stock by the minute so make sure to check back regularly if some aren’t available at this given time.

Walmart

If you work best with technology, On/Go is the COVID-19 self test for you. This kit gives you 95% accurate results in just 10 minutes using the companion mobile app, which guides you through each step of the process — from sample collection to results.

Walgreens

Get your test results in 15 minutes or less with a simple nasal swab in the comfort and convenience of your home. BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen Self Test is available under FDA Emergency Use Authorization.

Make sure to check these links every so often, as the BinaxNOW tests have been going in and out of stock pretty regularly.

Walgreens

This simple at-home test is authorized for non-prescriptive home use with self-collected direct anterior nasal (NS) swab specimens from individuals aged 14 and older, and with adult-collected anterior NS samples from those 2 years or older.

It’s most effective when used within six days of symptoms, or 24 to 48 hours after suspected exposure.

Amazon

This product comes with two rapid antigen tests that are simple to use.

Prepare the testings materials, collect and process the sample, then receive your results in just 15 minutes.

EverlyWell

This Emergency Use Authorized rapid antigen serial test enables you to collect and test your sample at home and receive digital results on a compatible smartphone in just 15 minutes. The serial test is intended to be used twice over two to three days, with at least 24 hours and no more than 48 hours between tests.

Walmart

This test requires less than one minute of hands-on time. InteliSwab has received FDA Emergency Use Authorization for self-testing. You do not need to ship samples to a lab or get a prescription from your healthcare provider. Get your result in 30 minutes.

Target

The Ellume COVID-19 test requires you to download the Ellume COVID Test App to your smartphone. Next, simply answer a few questions and watch the informational video. After that you’ll be all set to perform the easy-to-use test and receive results in 15 minutes.

Well Before

This at-home COVID-19 Antigen test sold at WellBefore is another great option and ships out within 48 hours or sooner.

For more recommendations, check out the New York Post shopping section .