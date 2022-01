The price of gold has started to firm up in the past few days and sets to rally up to at least its $1850 short-term resistance level. More meaningful resistance is at its October high and upper 200-day Bollinger Band, which is currently trading at $1855. The big thing about gold, though, is that it has been in a long drawn out consolidation phase that has been going on for over a year and a half. Take a look at the chart and the 200-day Bollinger Bands around the price, which come together during times of consolidation on long-term charts.

MARKETS ・ 14 DAYS AGO