Alex Lifeson’s Envy of None sets debut album

By Buddy Iahn
themusicuniverse.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEnvy of None (EON), featuring former Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson, will release its self-titled debut album on April 8th via Kscope. The project features vocalist Maiah Wynne, Coney Hatch bassist Andy Curran and producer and engineer Alfio Annibalini. The album’s first single, “Liar,” is available now. It features industrial...

