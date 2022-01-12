Alex Lifeson’s Envy of None sets debut album

Neil Peart sadly died on this date in 2020 after a years-long battle with brain cancer. The legendary Rush drummer and lyricist was 67 years old. Known as The Professor, Peart is widely considered one of the greatest drummers to ever sit on the throne. Neil had an immediate impact when he joined guitarist Alex Lifeson and bassist/multi-instrumentalist Geddy Lee in 1974 after Rush had released their self-titled debut and just weeks before their first U.S. tour which kicked off on August 14 in Pittsburgh with the band opening for Uriah Heep and Manfred Mann’s Earth Band to an audience of 11,000.

