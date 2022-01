So an airline lost your bag. Here's how to track it down, and how to get compensation if the airline owes it to you. Losing luggage is a hazard of travel that has, unfortunately, become more common thanks to the stress and staffing issues that accompany COVID-19 and omicron. Bags are often taking longer to make it back to their owners these days: where travelers could previously expect to have their luggage back within 24 hours, it can now take up to two weeks for airlines to return lost baggage. Here's what you can do when your bags go MIA.

