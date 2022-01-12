ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland Department Of Health Confirms Ransomware Attack Caused Disruption In COVID-19 Data Last Month

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 1 day ago

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A disruption last month in the Maryland Department of Health’s reporting of COVID-19 data was in fact a ransomware attack, the state’s Chief Information Security Officer Chip Stewart said Wednesday.

Such cyberattacks lock administrators out of their data and systems and demand payment to restore operations. Baltimore City , Greater Baltimore Medical Center and Baltimore County Public Schools are just some of the local public entities that have faced similar attacks in recent years.

In early December, the state health department was unable to report COVID-19 data following a cyberattack. The agency attributed the lack of updates to a “server outage.”

The cyberattack also took away resources the agency’s website normally has available, including pages inviting Marylanders to apply for Medicaid, get data on local nursing home safety, and order free at-home testing for sexually transmitted infections.

By Dec. 10, state health officials were able to report some COVID-19 data , such as hospitalizations, but all the topline metrics were not fully restored until Dec. 20, following a two-week hiatus.

“At this time, we cannot speak to the motive or motives of the threat actor,” Stewart said Wednesday. “That said, both law enforcement and cybersecurity authorities have observed that health and hospital systems are increasingly being targeted by malicious actors during the pandemic.”

The state government did not pay the ransom demand, Stewart said.

Once the attack was detected on Dec. 4 , Maryland Department of Health staffers were able to isolate their systems within a few hours, Stewart said.

After the issue was flagged as a suspected ransomware attack, the Maryland Department of Information Technology, Maryland Department of Emergency Management, Maryland State Police, governor’s office and Maryland National Guard were notified. Both the FBI and Department of Homeland Security were also alerted of the attack, Stewart said.

“It is in part because of this swift response that we have not identified, to this point in our ongoing investigation, evidence of the unauthorized access to or acquisition of State data,” Stewart said.

Maryland Department of Health Deputy Secretary Atif Chaudry said the agency implemented Continuity of Operations Plans so the department could carry out “essential functions,” such as life-safety services.

In a Jan. 11 update, the state health department said it had restored 95% of state-level data following the “network security incident.”

Stewart said state officials have intentionally left some systems offline.

“All too common are stories of organizations that had to restart recovery efforts because of this, sometimes more than twice,” he said. “We are recovering with deliberate action to minimize the likelihood of reinfection.”

Hogan Shares Plan To Protect Maryland’s Seniors By Testing Nursing Home Staff

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Gov. Larry Hogan plans to protect Maryland’s seniors by requiring staff, volunteers and vendors who work at nursing homes across the state to take a COVID-19 test twice a week. Hogan shared the details of that plan during a press conference Thursday at the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton. He said the Maryland Department of Health would issue an order that makes testing mandatory. The health department’s order is set to go into effect on Jan. 21. “Nearly 70% of Maryland nursing homes are now currently reporting positive COVID-19 cases among residents and staff,” Hogan said. “While...
MARYLAND STATE
baltimorefishbowl.com

Maryland Department of Health begins distribution of COVID-19 antiviral medicines

The Maryland Department of Health last week announced that it is currently administering the first round of two newly-approved COVID-19 antiviral medicines. The health department is working with care facilities, local health clinics, physicians, and pharmacies across the state to distribute the medicines, Paxlovid and molnupiravir. The U.S. Food and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Government Technology

Md. Health Agency Reveals Ransomware Attack Caused Shutdown

(TNS) — A ransomware attack at the Maryland Department of Health crippled its systems last month and forced many of its services offline, the state agency confirmed Wednesday. For weeks, the department described the event as a “network security breach” and offered few other details about the nature of...
BALTIMORE, MD
Independent Florida Alligator

Florida Department of Health delays UF COVID-19 data

Since the last week of December, data on COVID-19 at UF has been unattainable. UF discontinued it’s dashboard on Dec. 31, pushing the university’s COVID-19 data to the Florida Department of Health. But FDOH couldn’t provide the numbers within five days. Universities across the country established dashboards...
FLORIDA STATE
US News and World Report

Maryland Lawmaker: Officials Misled on Ransomware Attack

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A leading Maryland lawmaker said Thursday that top legislators were misled about the seriousness of a cyberattack on the state health department. Sen. Paul Pinsky criticized Maryland Chief Information Security Officer Chip Stewart during a hearing on Thursday, a day after Stewart announced that the Dec. 4 attack involved ransomware.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: Over 11,000 New Cases As Positivity Rate Slides

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland recorded more than 11,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday as the positivity rate continued to dip, according to the latest data from the Maryland Department of Health. Hospitalizations rose by 10 over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients currently being treated by hospitals statewide to 3,462. With the state reporting 11,033 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, 861,349 cases have been documented in Maryland since the outset of the pandemic. The percentage of people testing positive is now 26.91%, a 0.7% decrease. The latest COVID-19 metrics come as Maryland is under a state of emergency...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: Hospitalizations Approach 3,500

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Nearly 3,500 Marylanders are hospitalized with COVID-19, according to data released Tuesday by the Maryland Department of Health. Maryland’s hospitalizations rose by 88 over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients being treated by hospitals statewide to 3,452. The state reported 9,693 new cases on Tuesday, meaning more than 850,000 cases have been confirmed in the state since the beginning of the pandemic. The statewide positivity rate dipped to 27.62%, a 0.36% decrease. Tuesday’s figures come as Maryland is under a 30-day state of emergency issued by Gov. Larry Hogan in response to surging cases and hospitalizations. Of...
MARYLAND STATE
The Baltimore Sun

2021 COVID metrics: What the data shows us about the pandemic in Maryland last year

Maryland was supposed to put the coronavirus pandemic behind it last year. The turn of the calendar to 2021 brought hope. Vaccines, the first doses administered to health care workers at the end of 2020, were to be made available to the rest of the public promptly. Soon enough, they were. However, the vaccine rollout took longer than many hoped, and, even when the inoculations were widespread, ...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Gov. Hogan Delivers Update On Maryland’s COVID-19 Response

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Gov. Larry Hogan is preparing to update the public on Maryland’s COVID-19 state of emergency. Hogan intends to share additional details about the state’s efforts to get COVID-19 under control during a 1 p.m. press conference at the UM Shore Medical Pavillion at Easton on Thursday. Hogan declared the state of emergency on Jan. 4. after hospitalizations topped 3,000 in Maryland. That same day, he signed a pair of executive orders. The first executive order empowered the Maryland Department of Health to regulate hospital staffing and resources. The second activated 1,000 Maryland National Guard members to shore up the state’s EMS...
MARYLAND STATE
KGW

McMenamins confirms employee data was compromised in ransomware attack

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland restaurant and hotel chain McMenamins confirmed last week that a recent ransomware attack compromised the company's internal employee data, affecting staff records as far back as 1998. McMenamins announced on Dec. 15 that it had been targeted by a ransomware attack that might have compromised...
PORTLAND, OR
WBIR

As COVID-19 cases skyrocket, health departments scale back on data

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn — On Saturday, COVID-19 cases hit an all-time high in Tennessee. The state health department reported more than 152,000 active cases. That's nearly twice as many active cases reported during the peak of September's surge, without including the thousands of people taking at-home COVID-19 tests. It...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
CBS Baltimore

Anne Arundel Executive Defends Mask Mandate, Admits Difficulty Enforcing It; Covid Strains Maryland Hospitals, Schools

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Omicron has swept through Anne Arundel County, and people lined up to get tested in Glen Burnie. Hospitals here are at more than 90 percent capacity—and most of those patients are unvaccinated “Our baseline threshold is 70 percent, so they are under a large amount of stress at this time,” said Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman, Anne Arundel County’s Health Officer. In Anne Arundel Co, the positivity rate is 29%, higher than state average.•268 people are hospitalized—60 more than last week. •Occupancy more than 90%. •Health officer says “large amount of stress” on hospitals. •The majority of those hospitalized are...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Hospital Association Calls For Public’s Help During ‘Worst Surge’ Of COVID-19 Crisis

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With beds “virtually full” from the ongoing surge of COVID-19 cases, the Maryland Hospital Association is calling on the general public to “receive the right care in the right place,” protect against the virus by getting vaccinated or boosted, and to maintain precautions such as mask wearing and social distancing. As of the Tuesday, the number of Marylanders hospitalized with COVID-19 is just shy of 3,500, according to data from the state health department. The number of patients has doubled in the last two weeks and is about 1,500 people more than the previous height of the pandemic...
MARYLAND STATE
