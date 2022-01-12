ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Tidal energy proposal wins UF, IBM technology contest

By University of Florida
Newswise
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNewswise — An all-female team of “hackers” was declared the winner on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2022, of the national technology contest — Florida Hacks with IBM — that called on participants to discover potential solutions to combat the effects of climate change. The team,...

www.newswise.com

Comments / 0

Related
Newswise

DOE Announces $420 Million to Advance Clean Energy Breakthroughs at Energy Research Centers Across America

Newswise — WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today announced a $420 million funding opportunity for DOE’s Energy Frontier Research Centers (EFRC). This funding will advance climate solutions through early-stage research on clean energy technology, advanced and low-carbon manufacturing, and quantum information science. Breakthroughs in basic research will be key to creating the climate solutions that will help achieve President Biden’s goal of a zero-emission economy by 2050.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Newswise

Partnership focuses on cutting-edge glass technology

Newswise — The University of Adelaide’s Institute for Photonics and Advanced Sensing (IPAS) has partnered with The Coretec Group, Inc. to develop a glass to be used in the US company’s CSpace, a 3D static volumetric display technology. This project will be jointly funded by the University of Adelaide.
ENGINEERING
EurekAlert

Ecological tradeoff? Utility-scale solar energy impedes endangered Florida panthers

Florida, the “Sunshine State,” is rapidly increasing installation of utility-scale solar energy (USSE) facilities to combat carbon emissions and climate change. However, the expansion of renewable energy may come with environmental tradeoffs. Reducing the energy industry’s carbon footprint is impeding a large carnivore’s paw-print. Once ranging...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Industry
State
Florida State
alachuachronicle.com

GRU loses bid for UF’s Central Energy Project

Gainesville Regional Utilities (GRU) has learned that they were not shortlisted for the University of Florida’s Central Energy Project. The university had requested Statements of Qualification (SOQ) for the purpose of shortlisting vendors to design, construct, operate, and maintain a proposed campus central energy plant to provide steam, chilled water, and electricity to the campus; construct a thermal piping distribution loop; and construct an electrical substation.
GAINESVILLE, FL
MarketRealist

Our Next Energy Is a Gamechanger in Green Energy—Does It Have Stock?

Michigan-based battery startup company Our Next Energy has produced a battery prototype with a range above 750 miles. The range is higher than what all-electric models currently offer. The battery is seen as a gamechanger as the world transitions towards green energy vehicles. Green energy has also been an attractive investment and has delivered strong returns over the last two years. Is Our Next Energy publicly traded and does it have stock?
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Forbes Advisor

The Best Solar Panel Installation Companies Of January 2022

Editorial Note: We earn a commission from partner links on Forbes Advisor. Commissions do not affect our editors' opinions or evaluations. The Beatles once sang, “Here Comes the Sun” and the happiness the song makes you feel when you hear it should be the way you feel about installing solar panels. Not only can they help you save money on energy costs, but they can make you feel better about the future.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Efficient Energy#Tidal#Renewable Energy Sources#Newswise#Florida Hacks#University Of Florida#Cad#Ai Strategy Innovation#Gator Gulf Energy
aithority.com

SDI Appoints former IBM Research Partner Executive, Neil Clover, as Chief Technology Officer

SDI, the leader in MRO (maintenance, repair, and operations) digital supply chain solutions for manufacturing and facilities maintenance announced this week the appointment of Neil Clover to Chief Technology Officer. The appointment, driven by the company’s continued growth in the manufacturing space as well as the rapid expansion into the multi-site facilities management/retail markets, demonstrates the increasing adoption of Industry 4.0 technology to enable more effective, resilient, and reliable digital supply chains.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

WITHUS & EARTH, a Startup Specializing in Bicycle Power Generators, to Showcase Energy Harvesting Technology for the New Normal Era at CES 2022

GYEONGSAN, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2022-- WITHUS & EARTH Co., Ltd., a company specializing in bicycle power generators that has won the CES Innovation Awards for three years in a row, will present an electric self-generator technology to lead energy harvesting in the new normal era at the CES 2022.
ECONOMY
The Conversation U.S.

A 21st-century reinvention of the electric grid is crucial for solving the climate change crisis

In the summer of 1988, scientist James Hansen testified to Congress that carbon dioxide from burning fossil fuels was dangerously warming the planet. Scientific meetings were held, voluminous reports were written, and national pledges were made, but because fossil fuels were comparatively cheap, little concrete action was taken to reduce carbon emissions. Then, beginning around 2009, first wind turbines and then solar photovoltaic panels decreased enough in cost to become competitive in electricity markets. More installations resulted in more “learning curve” cost reductions – the decrease in cost with every doubling of deployment. Since 2009, the prices of wind and solar...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Newswise

Sustainable Manufacturing

Newswise — Reducing the world’s reliance on petroleum and natural gas is a worthy goal, one that could help us achieve a smaller carbon footprint. It will, however, mean rethinking how we create many of the products in our everyday lives. Chemical manufacturing, the practice of taking raw...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
IBM
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Vox

Fusion energy is a reason to be excited about the future

Fusion energy is perhaps the longest of long shots. To build a fusion reactor is essentially to create an artificial star. Scientists have been studying the physics of fusion for a century and working to harness the process for decades. Yet almost every time researchers make an advance, the goal posts seem to recede even farther in the distance.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Independent Florida Alligator

UF graduate student wins $25,000 award in Deep Space Food Challenge

Hope Hersh’s space bread is one small step for baking, one giant leap for extraterrestrial dining. The UF doctoral student led one of 18 U.S. teams selected as winners in the Deep Space Food Challenge to each receive a $25,000 prize. All 18 teams are invited to participate in...
EDUCATION
Newswise

AI Tool Promises Better Automated Analysis of Datasets with Rare Items, a Key Real-World Limitation

The MiikeMineStamps dataset of stamps provides a unique window into the workings of a large Japanese corporation, opening unprecedented possibilities for researchers in the humanities and social sciences. But some of the stamps in this archive only appear in a small number of instances. This makes for a “long tail” distribution that poses particular challenges for AI learning, including fields in which AI has experienced serious failures. A collaboration between scientists at the University of Pittsburgh (Pitt), PSC, DeepMap Inc. of California and Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) took up this challenge, using PSC’s Bridges and Bridges-2 systems to build a new machine learning (ML) based tool for analyzing “long tail” distributions.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy