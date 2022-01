Lucid plans to recycle the batteries used to power its electric vehicles in stationary power storage applications which its CEO believes could soon eclipse its car business. As with anything else used to build a car, EV batteries have a finite lifespan after which they cease to be suited for powering a vehicle. With more and more EVs hitting the road each year, battery recycling is a vitally important issue for the industry. Lucid believes that it can recycle every battery from its vehicles and make a handsome profit at the same time.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO