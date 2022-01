I have already covered plenty of Lego Leica camera projects in the past (at one point I even developed my own Lego Leica camera – see the picture here). There is a new Leica IIIf camera on Lego Ideas that needs your support in order to materialize in the future and become a real product we can all buy (I am not connected/related to any of the Leica Lego projects). Please register for Lego Ideas (you can do so with your social media accounts) and support this project by clicking the “Support” button – that is all!

