Refereeing blunder, security concerns mar African Cup

 1 day ago

LIMBE, Cameroon (AP) — A major refereeing blunder and serious security concerns overshadowed...

Brigitte Macron: The far right is trying to establish that she is a transgender The pre-campaign in France is triggered by fake news

Can Charlotenism wear the legitimacy of a political platform? The answer is yes. Just look Campaigning before the French election With the stoicism that the move toward the 2022 presidential election is inevitable, I agree, then, without believing, to see Charlotenism make a great gravitational pull. The impossible promise of returning to the golden age of full employment and the rhetorical competition for the recovery of a lost paradise pollute discussions and consciences. Soon they will be singing tangos in the election campaign. A sigh from Anipal Troylo’s pontoon and the voice of Polish Goenetchi, “You will never see me like you do …” and “Everything is dead, I know.”
Russia cutting underwater cables could be an act of war, says UK defence chief

The head of the UK’s armed forces has warned that Russian submarine activity is threatening underwater cables that are crucial to communication systems around the world.Admiral Sir Tony Radakin said undersea cables that transmit internet data are “the world’s real information system”, and added that any attempt to damage them could be considered an “act of war”.Speaking to The Times in his first interview since assuming the role, Sir Tony – a former head of the Royal Navy – said there had been a “phenomenal increase in Russian submarine and underwater activity” over the past 20 years.Russia has grown the...
China lashes out at US over support for Lithuania

BEIJING (AP) — China lashed out at the United States on Thursday over its support for the European nation of Lithuania in its feud with Beijing over relations with Taiwan. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said Washington was using the Baltic state to “use Taiwan to contain China.”
Shrill protests in France as Macron targets unvaccinated

French President Emmanuel Macron has provoked outcries in parliament and protests from election rivals by using a vulgarity to describe his strategy for pressuring vaccine refusers to get coronavirus jabs.Macron used the French word “emmerder,” rooted in the French word for “crap” and meaning to rile or to bug, in an interview published by French newspaper Le Parisien on Tuesday night. The president made the explosive remark as lawmakers are heatedly debating new measures that would allow only the vaccinated to enjoy leisure activities such as eating out. “The unvaccinated, I really want to bug them. And so we...
Group of 66 migrants become first to cross English Channel in 2022

At least 66 people have become the first to cross the English Channel this year after two boats arrived on the Kent coast.Photographs showed a small child wearing a pink onesie being carried ashore in the arms of a man as the pair arrived in Dover aboard an RNLI lifeboat alongside others fresh from the dangerous sea journey.They were seen being escorted up the gangway by immigration officials before they were taken off to be processed.At least 66 people succeeded in making the perilous trip aboard two boats on Tuesday morning, the Home Office confirmed.The latest arrivals - believed to...
Soccer-Errant refereeing plunges Cup of Nations into farce

(Reuters) - The Africa Cup of Nations descended into farce on Wednesday as Mali beat Tunisia 1-0 in a match prematurely halted by the referee, who later tried to restart the game only for the Tunisians to refuse to retake the field. Experienced Zambian official Janny Sikazwe, who took charge...
After minister defends jihad, France closes mosque

BEAUVAIS, France: A mosque in the town of Beauvais, in the northern French region of Oise, was shut down for six months following an imam's radical sermons defending jihad. Oise's prefect of police said the sermons referred to jihadist fighters as "heroes" and incited hatred and violence. Two weeks ago,...
Referee at African Cup ends game too early, coach livid

LIMBE, Cameroon (AP) — A referee at the African Cup of Nations caused chaos Wednesday by twice blowing early for the end of a game, incensing coaches on the losing team and raising the absurd possibility that the match might have to be restarted for the remaining few minutes.
Host Cameroon 1st team into knockouts at African Cup

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — Cameroon captain Vincent Aboubakar and Karl Toko Ekambi both scored twice as the host team recovered from going 1-0 down in the fourth minute to overwhelm Ethiopia 4-1 at the African Cup of Nations. Cameroon became the first team through to the knockout stages with two wins from two games. Burkina Faso beat Cape Verde 1-0 in Thursday’s other Group A game to bounce back from its opening day defeat to Cameroon. Gabon has been boosted ahead of Friday’s game against Ghana by the return of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from isolation. Aubameyang tested positive for the coronavirus on arrival in Cameroon last week.
Mali's win ratified despite African Cup game ending early

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — Mali's victory over Tunisia will stand at the African Cup of Nations despite the referee causing chaos by twice blowing the final whistle too early. The tournament's organizing committee met late Thursday in Cameroon to ratify Mali's 1-0 win the previous day in its second Group F match after Zambian referee Janny Sikazwe’s errors sparked confusion and anger.
Refereeing chaos tarnishes image of Africa Cup of Nations

Douala (AFP) – Chaos and controversy are no strangers to the Africa Cup of Nations but the image of the continental tournament was not helped by Wednesday’s bizarre events after the referee blew the final whistle too early in Mali’s win over Tunisia. Zambian referee Janny Sikazwe,...
