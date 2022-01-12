ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Video: Broncos Fan Yells Slurs at Jackson Mahomes From the Stands

By Emily Claire
FMX 94.5
FMX 94.5
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Patrick Mahomes' younger brother, Jackson Mahomes, has consistently been the target of cyber bullying ever since his brother grabbed the spotlight as the Kansas City Chiefs star player. We saw a great example of the harassment he receives online after he posted a TikTok dancing at the Chiefs’ game on January...

kfmx.com

Comments / 0

Related
tonyskansascity.com

HOMOPHOBIC HATERZ TARGET JACKSON MAHOMES!!!

Social media resentment has turned into something just a bit more ugly & concerning for the baby bro of Kansas City's favorite baller. After seemingly annoying a vast array of people in the sport world & beyond . . . Jackson Mahomes is now the victim of nasty name calling.
NFL
New York Post

NFL fan yells anti-gay slur at Patrick Mahomes’ brother during Broncos game

Jackson Mahomes, the younger brother of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was the target of homophobic chants at Empower Field in Denver, where Kansas City beat the Broncos 28-24 on Jan. 8. In a Twitter video captured at the game, someone can be heard yelling, “Hey, Ma-H–o, Ma-H–o,” while the camera...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Peyton Manning, John Elway News

A long and arduous court filing involving the Denver Broncos ownership situation has finally come to a close. On Tuesday, a Denver judge ruled that the heirs of former Broncos owner Edgar Kaiser Jr. cannot buy back any portion of the team as part of a right to first refusal agreement.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brittany Matthews
FOX Sports

Colin Cowherd: 'Aaron Rodgers would look great in a Denver Broncos uniform' I THE HERD

Colin Cowherd doesn't think it's a coincidence that the Denver Broncos are interviewing head coaches in Green Bay for their vacant coaching spot. Similar to the move the Los Angeles Lakers displayed before making a play for LeBron James, Colin explains why the Broncos are clearing a path to bring Aaron Rodgers on board. Plus, Colin breaks down why this could work perfectly for Green Bay as well.
NFL
KRQE News 13

Duke City Gladiators sign former Broncos running back

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Devontae Jackson has signed with the Duke City Gladiators. The talented running back is hoping to make an impact right away. “I feel like I can bring a lot to the team,” said Jackson. “I like running back by slot. I’m a shifty guy. I love to make quick cuts and I love to spin move. I’m a small guy, but I’m powerful on the field.”
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#Slurs#American Football#Tiktok#Chiefs#Phendo14#Texas Tech Basketball#Kansas Jayhawks#Electric Crowd
The Spun

NFL Coaching News Fueling Aaron Rodgers Speculation

Once upon a time, there was a wide belief throughout the NFL world that Aaron Rodgers was going to be traded to the Denver Broncos ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft. It never happened, but it could this off-season. The Broncos have a head coaching vacancy to fill after firing...
NFL
NFL Analysis Network

Denver Broncos Land New Franchise QB In New NFL Mock

Over the last couple of years, the Denver Broncos have been searching for a new franchise quarterback. Drew Lock was the guy that many thought would end that search when they snagged him in the NFL Draft, but that wasn’t the case. Teddy Bridgewater started for the majority of the 2021 season, but he isn’t a long-term answer or close to it.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To ‘Significant’ Denver Broncos News

On Tuesday, a Denver judge ruled that the heirs of former Broncos owner Edgar Kaiser have no right to buy back any portion of the franchise. This ruling means the final impediment to the sale of the Broncos has been removed. As a result, the franchise may very well have a new owner in time for the 2022 season.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox Sports Radio

Brady Quinn Says Manning Family Could Be Interested in Buying Broncos

Brady Quinn: “There’s a court ruling that basically paves the path for the Broncos to be up for sale shortly… I think there are going to be two names to keep an eye on. Jeff Bezos, and the other one is the Mannings. I think you could find an ownership group with Peyton, Eli, and Archie, who end up trying to get a majority stake and make a bid for the Denver Broncos. I'm telling you, they've been putting together the groundwork and a group to buy a majority stake in a sports franchise. I promise you this has been going on behind the scenes for years. Peyton is the type of guy, and this is similar to why he basically does the ManningCast on his own terms, is he doesn’t wanna work for someone. He wants to be his own boss. The way for him to do that is he wants to be the majority owner of an NFL team so he can run that team the way he sees fit. There’s no doubt that I think he will have success and win. Could you imagine if Peyton Manning has an inside track on this and the Manning family can become that majority owner in the Broncos, and then you've got this offseason where you can go get and make a pitch to Aaron Rodgers? I don't know man, that'd be pretty tough to turn down.” (Full Segment Above)
NFL
firstsportz.com

“Gronk, I’m going to miss you”: Tom Brady responds to Rob Gronkowski not inviting him to dinner after the QB helped him earn massive bonus

Tom Brady is a true team man. He finished the regular season with a match-winning performance for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Carolina Panthers. Although the fixture wouldn’t have changed anything drastically for the Bucs, the legendary quarterback still gave it his all. He helped his long-term teammate...
NFL
Yardbarker

Rachel Nichols officially out at ESPN

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2013,...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Bo Jackson’s net worth in 2021

Bo Jackson is a former professional baseball and football player and is considered to be one of the greatest athletes of all time due to his achievements in multiple sports. He is the only professional athlete in history to be named an All-Star in both the MLB and NFL. In this article, we’ll take a look at Bo Jackson’s net worth in 2021.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes scares Chiefs fans with cryptic tweet before Wild Card round vs. Steelers

Kansas City Chiefs fans went into a minor panic mode, albeit rather briefly, after Patrick Mahomes sent out a rather cryptic tweet. In the said tweets, it looked like Mahomes is enduring something. He first sent out a confused emoji before writing a five-word note, saying “please don’t make me sad.” Of course Chiefs fans became worried about their star QB’s well-being and mental state.
NFL
FMX 94.5

FMX 94.5

Lubbock, TX
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FMX 94.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy