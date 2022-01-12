Video: Broncos Fan Yells Slurs at Jackson Mahomes From the Stands

Brady Quinn: “There’s a court ruling that basically paves the path for the Broncos to be up for sale shortly… I think there are going to be two names to keep an eye on. Jeff Bezos, and the other one is the Mannings. I think you could find an ownership group with Peyton, Eli, and Archie, who end up trying to get a majority stake and make a bid for the Denver Broncos. I'm telling you, they've been putting together the groundwork and a group to buy a majority stake in a sports franchise. I promise you this has been going on behind the scenes for years. Peyton is the type of guy, and this is similar to why he basically does the ManningCast on his own terms, is he doesn’t wanna work for someone. He wants to be his own boss. The way for him to do that is he wants to be the majority owner of an NFL team so he can run that team the way he sees fit. There’s no doubt that I think he will have success and win. Could you imagine if Peyton Manning has an inside track on this and the Manning family can become that majority owner in the Broncos, and then you've got this offseason where you can go get and make a pitch to Aaron Rodgers? I don't know man, that'd be pretty tough to turn down.” (Full Segment Above)

NFL ・ 16 HOURS AGO