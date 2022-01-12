Bigger than Life Size Ice Castles – ‘Frozen’ Come to Life

I had no idea that there was more than one arch. Now, let me say that the second one is a bit smaller, but still counts as a mini St. Louis Gateway Arch. We all know how grand the St. Louis Arch is and the beauty that comes with seeing it with your own eyes, but did you know there is another one? Located in Peoria, Illinois, the mini St. Louis Arch is used as a landmark for an auto parts store and has a car in the middle of the arch. RoadsideAmerica.com features unique roadside attractions and this is part of the website's must-see roadside attractions.

PEORIA, IL ・ 7 DAYS AGO