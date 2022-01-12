Bigger than Life Size Ice Castles – ‘Frozen’ Come to Life

The annual attraction is made of 20 million pounds of ice. Ice Castles, an interactive winter playground full of slides, fountains, and thrones in North Woodstock, N.H., is adding a fairy village to this year’s frozen fun. The 20-million pound attraction, which draws tens of thousands of visitors every winter, features cascading towers of ice, tunnels, slides, crawl spaces, fountains, and more, all embedded with color-changing LED lights. Visitors can also stroll through an illuminated Mystic Forest, slide down a snow tubing hill, and hop on horse-drawn sleigh rides through a lit up wooden trail on the multi-acre site. New this year: an ice sculpture garden and illuminated Winter Fairy village.
