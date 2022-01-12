ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Bigger than Life Size Ice Castles – ‘Frozen’ Come to Life

By Harold Smith
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

If you're one of those misguided souls for whom the dead of winter is your absolute favorite time of year, if you're all-time favorite movie features Elsa, Anna and Olaf, I have a couple of suggestions for a weekend getaway. In fact, you could call the five 'Ice Castle'...

Related
Fox News

The coolest winter ice castles and sculptures in America

What’s the only thing cooler than a castle? An ice castle. Figuratively and literally, these ice castles and other impressive winter displays are among the best of the bunch. Read on for some of the most breathtaking ice castles and sculptures in the country. FYI: Unless specified or noted as a free attraction, check the website listed for entrance fees, which vary depending on age and day.
LIFESTYLE
Boston Globe

Enjoy frozen fun at New Hampshire’s massive Ice Castles

The annual attraction is made of 20 million pounds of ice. Ice Castles, an interactive winter playground full of slides, fountains, and thrones in North Woodstock, N.H., is adding a fairy village to this year’s frozen fun. The 20-million pound attraction, which draws tens of thousands of visitors every winter, features cascading towers of ice, tunnels, slides, crawl spaces, fountains, and more, all embedded with color-changing LED lights. Visitors can also stroll through an illuminated Mystic Forest, slide down a snow tubing hill, and hop on horse-drawn sleigh rides through a lit up wooden trail on the multi-acre site. New this year: an ice sculpture garden and illuminated Winter Fairy village.
LIFESTYLE
NWI.com

Actor brings beloved Olaf to life in 'Frozen'

F. Michael Haynie has been lending outstanding puppetry talents to bringing one of the most popular snowmen characters to life on stage. Haynie is portraying Olaf, the sweet snowman who loves summer, in the national tour of "Disney's Frozen." "Disney's Frozen" continues to Jan. 22 at The Cadillac Palace Theatre...
CHICAGO, IL
State
California State
State
New Hampshire State
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Utah State
I-Rock 93.5

24,000 pounds of Ice Comes to Life With Icestravaganza

Bundle up and get out of the house for a wild good time at Icestravaganza presented by Rubberstamps.net, January 14th through the 16th in Downtown Davenport. Beautiful ice carvings (more than 24,000 pounds' worth) on display all three days at the Freight House. This year's theme is Zoo Animal Safari....
DAVENPORT, IA
104.5 KDAT

Life-Size Dinosaurs are Headed to Cedar Rapids This Month [WATCH]

If you know a kid that's totally obsessed with dinosaurs, we have the PERFECT event for them!. Hawkeye Downs Expo Hall in Cedar Rapids is getting set to host a whole bunch of life-size dinosaurs later this month with a big event called Dinosaur Adventure. What is Dinosaur Adventure, exactly? Well, according to the official website, it's a "one of a kind exhibit featuring realistic, life-sized dinosaurs that come alive with their life-like movement and roars." The event is geared towards kids between 2 and 12, and they'll get to check out a Tyrannosaurus Rex, a Triceratops, a Velociraptor, and more!
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KPCW

Ice Castles return to Soldier Hollow

A Midway winter staple of the past decade is returning to Soldier Hollow this weekend. Tickets are on sale to visit the ice castles starting this Friday at 6 p.m. Spokesperson Melissa Smuzynski says the event should bring in tens of thousands of visitors to the colorful ice display through early February.
MIDWAY, UT
#Steroids#Bigger Than Life#Ice Castle#The Ice Castles Facebook#Today Stacker#Touring Plans
WDW News Today

Specialty Frozen Bananas Coming Soon to Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream at Disney California Adventure

Specialty frozen bananas are coming soon to Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream in Disney California Adventure. According to a tweet by Disney Parks, the dark or milk chocolate-dipped frozen bananas will be available at Clarabelle’s beginning tomorrow, January 10. Guests will have a choice of four toppings: rainbow sprinkles, Mickey’s confetti, crushed peanuts, and crushed waffle cone.
TRAVEL
Lifestyle
Entertainment
Skiing
Travel
Disney
Movies
monitorsaintpaul.com

Build virtual ice castle in Minecraft

Build a virtual ice castle in Minecraft during the 2022 Saint Paul Winter Carnival. The online event on Sunday, Jan. 30 from 2-5 p.m. is being hosted by Victoria Theater Arts Center (VTAC) in its Minecraft realm. “Contestants can enter our special winter build area in Minecraft and construct the...
VIDEO GAMES
Taste of Country Weekends

Hannibal Veteran Makes Canes for Others at No Cost to Them. When you face a massive challenge in your life, how do you respond? One Hannibal veteran who was battling depression and PTSD decided to take his challenges and use them to benefit others by making walking canes for other veterans at no cost to them.
ILLINOIS STATE
kfrxfm.com

Life Hack Ice remover

We all have been there at one point in time. Yes, when mother nature gives us the cold and snow we also have ice. So how do you get ice off your car in the morning? Check out the latest life hack.
TECHNOLOGY
Mini Gateway Arch in Illinois is A Must See Roadside Attraction

I had no idea that there was more than one arch. Now, let me say that the second one is a bit smaller, but still counts as a mini St. Louis Gateway Arch. We all know how grand the St. Louis Arch is and the beauty that comes with seeing it with your own eyes, but did you know there is another one? Located in Peoria, Illinois, the mini St. Louis Arch is used as a landmark for an auto parts store and has a car in the middle of the arch. RoadsideAmerica.com features unique roadside attractions and this is part of the website's must-see roadside attractions.
PEORIA, IL
WTAP

Celebrating the life of long time Castle employee Anne Gruber

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -The Castle may just be a beautiful museum to many in the Marietta community, but to one special woman, it was her home away from home. 92-year-old Anne Gruber passed away on Monday. She began working at the Castle’s Carriage House Visitor Center in 1996 and retired in 2019 after 23 wonderful years of service. Scott Britton, the Executive Director of The Castle, said Gruber was a unique woman who perfectly balanced her hard work ethic with her warm and loving personality.
MARIETTA, OH
97.9 KICK FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

