Henry County, IA

Mount Pleasant Man Jailed For Alleged Arson and Attempted Murder

By Mandy Billings
 1 day ago
(Mount Pleasant, IA) — Prosecutors in Henry County say a man is accused of intentionally setting fire to a home in Mount Pleasant. Thirty-seven-year-old James Ollom is charged with first-degree arson and three counts of attempted murder. Sheriff’s deputies say the fire started in the living room of a home Sunday while three people were inside. All of the occupants got out safely and suffered only minor injuries. Detectives say Ollom set fire inside the house following a family disturbance.

