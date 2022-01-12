Mount Pleasant Man Jailed For Alleged Arson and Attempted Murder

(Arlington, IA) — Authorities in northeast Iowa say everybody is okay after a car crashed into a school bus with 40 students onboard. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle driven by a 16-year-old boy rear-ended the Starmont school bus this (Tuesday) morning on Highway 187 near Arlington. None of the students were hurt in the crash. They were transferred to another bus and taken back to Starmont School. The driver of the car suffered minor injuries and his vehicle was totaled. Deputies say the bus was slowing down due to a vehicle broken down on the side of the road. Damage to the school bus is estimated at five-thousand dollars.

ARLINGTON, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO