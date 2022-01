Baylor is seeking a new season-opening 2022 football game after its Sept. 3 matchup against Louisiana Tech at McLane Stadium was canceled. Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades said both schools mutually agreed on the cancellation of the 2022 game in Waco and the 2023 game in Ruston, La. The 2020 game between the two schools in Waco was canceled due to COVID-19 issues in the Louisiana Tech program.

WACO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO