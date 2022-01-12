ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill
Government Outreach Associate

A Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit international think tank/media research organization focusing on the Middle East and extremism is seeking a full-time government outreach associate.

Responsibilities:

- Identifying Congressional and U.S. government offices which could benefit from access to the organization's research on various issues.

- Scheduling meetings/briefings for organization’s senior staff with officials, and potentially conducting own meetings with lower-mid level staffers.

- Understanding and synthesizing the organization's research for effective digital and in-person outreach.

- Maintaining organized files and schedules of outreach.

The ideal candidate will have:

- Background in the field of online foreign policy research and extremism, and ability to quickly become conversant in organization research.

- Recent government/Capitol Hill employment history is a strong plus.

- Experience interacting with government offices, and knowledge of U.S. government processes. Relevant departments include State Dept, DOJ, DHS, DoD.

- Bachelor's Degree at minimum, and at least 5 years of relevant experience.

- Military and/or intel background preferred.

To Apply:

For further information and to apply, please send resume and cover letter to FPjobbox@yahoo.com with "Government Outreach Associate" in the subject line.

Comments / 0

 

