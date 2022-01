The human rights of elderly and disabled people “are not fairweather luxuries”, an MP has said as she told of how she fears being separated indefinitely from her mother who has dementia.Plaid Cymru’s Westminster leader, Liz Saville Roberts told the House of Commons her mother, Dr Nancy Saville, was diagnosed with dementia just before Christmas.She said she was called to sit with her in hospital on Monday due to coronavirus-related staff shortages.But she fears that the pair “are likely to be separated indefinitely” when her mother moves into a care home.Addressing Boris Johnson during Prime Minister’s Questions, she said:...

HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO