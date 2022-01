Ever since I became a photographer, most of the cameras and lenses I have purchased have been used. Most cameras and lenses only come with one-year warranties (though there are exceptions), and since some used gear sellers offer 6-month warranties, that extra half-year is often not worth the difference (to me). And, of course, some items — like vintage or discontinued cameras and lenses — are only available used.

