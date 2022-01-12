Athletic cancellations made by PCPS

Washington — The Supreme Court on Thursday blocked the Biden administration's vaccine-or-test rule for businesses with at least 100 workers, but granted a separate request from the Biden administration to allow its vaccine mandate for health care workers to take effect. In an unsigned opinion on the rule from...
Tennis star Novak Djokovic faces possible deportation from Australia after the country’s immigration minister canceled his visa for a second time on Friday. The decision is the latest twist in a saga that has drawn global headlines and become a flashpoint in the debate over Covid-19 vaccination mandates. It could end the Serb’s bid for a record 21st major title at the Australian Open tournament, which starts Monday.
President Biden for a second time in two months on Thursday saw his agenda limited by a senator from his own party, curbing the White House’s influence and power and raising questions about what accomplishments his party will bring to this year’s midterms. This time it was Sen....
On Thursday, the Department of Justice filed the most serious charges to date in the Capitol riot investigation against 11 members of the far-right extremist militia, the Oath Keepers. Senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge has the latest on the seditious conspiracy charges.
North Korea on Friday fired two short-range ballistic missiles in its third weapons launch this month, officials in South Korea said, in an apparent reprisal for fresh sanctions imposed by the Biden administration for its continuing test launches. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the missiles came from an...
Britain's Prince Andrew has been stripped of all his royal patronages and military affiliations — with the queen's approval. The announcement came a day after a U.S. district judge rejected Andrew's motion to dismiss a lawsuit brought by Virginia Giuffre, alleging that he sexually abused her when she was 17.
Liberals in the media are sounding the alarm over the Republican National Committee's threat to boycott debates sponsored by the Commission on Presidential Debates, which has organized the presidential and the vice-presidential debates for over three decades. In a letter from the RNC to the CPD that Fox News obtained...
The House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S Capitol is demanding four social media companies turn over internal records as it examines the spread of misinformation online and how violent extremists used social platforms to organize efforts to overthrow the 2020 election. The committee sent subpoenas...
NEW YORK (AP) — Ronnie Spector, the cat-eyed, bee-hived rock ‘n’ roll siren who sang such 1960s hits as “Be My Baby,” “Baby I Love You” and “Walking in the Rain” as the leader of the girl group The Ronettes, has died. She was 78.
Washington (CNN) — House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy spoke to reporters on Thursday, a day after he had announced he would not cooperate with the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol. The committee had asked McCarthy to voluntarily provide information about topics including...
