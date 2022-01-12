ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Used Electric Car Prices Soared In 2021

By Andrei Nedelea
insideevs.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEven though the new car market in the US declined 13.4 percent in 2021, used electric vehicle sales actually went up year-over-year by an impressive 60 percent. Prices of used EVs also went up over the course of last year by over 15 percent and they remain higher on average than...

CleanTechnica

Lying Liars & The Lies They Tell About Electric Cars

Electric cars are popping up everywhere. In 2012, the Tesla Model S and Nissan LEAF were curiosities. Today, the US marketplace is brimming with EVs from Ford, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Kia, and Volvo, with GM and Nissan set to join the party later this year. In China, there are more electric car brands and models than you can shake a stick at and in Europe, PSA Group and Stellantis offer more electric car models. Even Toyota appears poised to drop its hydrogen fuel cell plans and hop on the EV bandwagon — at long last.
CARS
Springfield News Sun

What’s the cost to ‘fill up’ an electric car?

“I just had a question and wasn’t sure who would have the answer. I think this is something you would know. What is the approximate cost to “fill-up” an electric car? Is it so much per kilowatt or what? I am trying to understand how an electric car saves money or is it just getting away from gas-powered cars due to environmental concerns. Would there be any way to incorporate some type of a built-in charging system that would charge the battery off of the physical movement of the vehicle?”
CARS
Robb Report

Forget Jump Starts: The All-Electric Ford F-150 Lightning Can Actually Charge Other EVs

The Ford F-150 Lightning isn’t just a battery-powered truck; it’s also an EV charger on wheels. The Detroit automaker has just announced its eagerly anticipated all-electric pickup will be able to charge other EVs. You won’t need a special accessory to take advantage of the feature, either—just your charging cord and an adaptor. F-150 Lightning and F-150 Powerboost hybrid drivers will be able to “share” power with other electrified vehicles—even those not made by Ford—thanks to Pro Power Onboard generator, according to a press release. All you need to do is connect one end of the Ford Mobile Power Cord to the...
CARS
Centre Daily

Used car prices continue to surge. Here’s why — and when they could come back down

Used car shoppers have encountered sticker shock due to surging costs of the vehicles — and there is fear the spike in prices will continue. Those shoppers, some of whom waver to the rising costs out of necessity, are not seeing red. The average price of a used car in November, according to automobile dealer Edmunds.com, was $29,011. It’s a sharp increase of 21.4% from the same time in 2020, when the average cost was $22,679.
BUSINESS
CAR AND DRIVER

Why Do Electric Cars Still Use 12-Volt Batteries?

Year by year, lithium-ion battery technology improves, and EV range and performance leap forward. We're now seeing electric pickups trucks with what would've been supercar acceleration not too long ago, a sedan with 520 miles of range, and Hyundais and Kias that use 800-volt charging. And yet, most of the electric cars and PHEVs on the road right now, whatever their range or 0-to-60-mph time, depend on a relic to get moving: a 12-volt battery, usually of the lead-acid variety. Your Tesla Model 3 Performance might have dual motors and the ability to drift, but its lithium traction battery is worthless without the help of a battery you might see lining the shelves at your local O'Reilly's. And if you kill it, you'll be bricked, regardless of how much charge is left in the high-voltage battery. In that photo above, the Bronco is jump-starting the Leaf, not the other way around. Water, water everywhere, but not a drop to drink. Why is that?
CARS
Wired UK

The 18 Best EVs Coming in 2022

Despite a pandemic, global chip shortages, and months of stop-start Covid restrictions, the interest in electric cars continues to grow. Such was the fascination that, in a year that hit other retail sectors hard, global sales of EVs increased in the first half of 2021 by 168 percent compared to 2020, with 2.65 million vehicles sold. Compare this to internal combustion sales: In 2020, the worldwide automobile market dropped by 16 percent.
CARS
insideevs.com

What's The Cheapest Electric Car Of 2022?

Today, there are more affordable electric cars than ever. Ranging from the Hyundai Kona EV to the Mini Cooper SE, it’s now possible to obtain an affordably-priced EV that’s actually compelling. Considering the federal tax credit, many EVs can go far below the $30,000 mark. If you apply...
CARS
insideevs.com

How Much Is The Cheapest Electric Crossover?

Crossovers are quickly effectuating themselves into the electric vehicle industry. The Tesla Model Y is the most popular, but its $58,990 sticker will likely scare potential buyers away. Even options like the Mach-e are still quite pricey, but there are some affordable electric crossovers hidden amongst the increasingly cluttered crowd.
BUYING CARS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Here's Whether It's Actually Cheaper to Switch to an Electric Vehicle Or Not—and How the Costs Break Down

With gas prices up over 58% compared to last year, you might be thinking about switching to an electric car to save money. But considering that electric vehicles tend to be more expensive than gas-fueled cars, and that electricity has its own costs, is it actually cheaper to go electric? The short answer is yes — although it also depends on your driving habits, where you live and the type of vehicle you buy, too. You may even want to consider a hybrid vehicle that has both a gas and electric engine.
GAS PRICE
mycbs4.com

New and used car prices expected to continue to rise throughout 2022

The average price for a new or used car nationwide is now causing concerns for many buyers, looking for a new ride. The price on average for a used vehicle, starts around 29 thousand dollars , that's according to new and used car agency Edmunds. It show's a 39-percent increase from last year. The average price for a new car is now around 46-thousand dollars, as auto plants were shut down throughout the nation early in the pandemic. With demand escalating coupled with technology chip makers temporarily switching production from cars to consumer electronics, has taken prices for vehicles to a new level that hasn't been seen for years, if not ever.
ELECTRONICS
KCEN TV NBC 6

Used car prices have soared. When might they start to come back down?

DALLAS — For the fourth-straight month, the wholesale cost of used vehicles went up. According to the Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index, the average wholesale price has risen by 21.4% since last August -- and by 46.6% from December 2020 to December 2021. Used car dealers paying more, passing...
BUYING CARS
CleanTechnica

Hyundai Home: Electric Car, Rooftop Solar, Battery Storage, & An EV Charger All In One Package

Hyundai is on the verge of creating a complete concierge service for its electric vehicle customers. Called Hyundai Home, it will be a one stop shopping experience that will allow people to buy an electric car, get a charger installed, add solar panels to the roof, and even install a residential battery storage unit, all without doing anything but ticking a few boxes in consultation with a Hyundai representative. In theory, the cost can all be rolled into one monthly payment.
CARS
Washington Times

Used car prices rising faster than Bitcoin as 2022 begins

Used car prices have skyrocketed and are accumulating value more quickly than Bitcoin, according to industry insiders. A global shortage of semiconductor chips and pandemic-fueled declines in automotive use has boosted the value of used cars by thousands of dollars, says Hans Dau, a supply chain analyst and CEO of the Mitchell Madison Group business consulting firm.
BUSINESS
NBC Philadelphia

Daimler Says Its EV Concept Car Has Over 621 Miles of Range and Solar Tech on Roof

Daimler says its Vision EQXX concept has a range of over 1,000 kilometers on one charge. The electric vehicle uses 117 roof-based solar cells and bio-based materials. Daimler has released details of a concept electric vehicle which uses solar technology and bio-based materials, with the German automotive giant saying it has a range of over 1,000 kilometers (around 621 miles) on one charge.
CARS

