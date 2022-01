Remember when MDOT had the contest to name its fleet of snowplows? Here are all 74 of the winners for Southwest Michigan to melt your heart. Just before the new year, a few were leaked and we found out that Michigan's snowplow names got cuter and more precious for winter 2021. Now, Michigan Department of Transportation has released all 300 monikers that were chosen in the contest that (ahem) snowballed bigger than anyone expected. The Detroit Free Press reports “MDOT employees sifted through more than 15,400 possible plow monikers, all submitted by the public, to select the 330 winners.”

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO