Philadelphia, PA

MLK DAY: Events, Days Of Service In Honor Of Martin Luther King Jr.

By CBS3 Staff
 2 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Jan. 17, the nation will celebrate the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. CBS3 gathered information on numerous events, drives, and days of service in honor of the late civil rights leader.

ALL WEEKEND LONG

2022 Martin Luther King, Jr. Weekend Celebration

The African American Museum in Philadelphia will hold an entire weekend virtually for Dr. King. This year’s theme is Grassroots and Grand Strategies. The in-person events from Jan. 15-16 will cost $2, while the actual holiday has free admission.

For more information on the weekend-long celebration, click here .

SATURDAY, JAN. 15

Coat Distribution Drive – Voice Community Economic Development Corp.

Voice of Praise Worldwide Ministries and Voice Community Economic Development Corp. will give out coats, blankets, and clothing to those in need. This will be in the North Philadelphia Tioga community Saturday.

The distribution will take place at 3509 Old York Road.

MONDAY, JAN. 17

27th Annual Greater Philadelphia Martin Luther King Day of Service

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, Pennsylvania U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, Congressman Dwight Evans, and other leaders will attend the King Day Of Service at Girard College. The event, which is the oldest and largest in the country, has a new theme this year: Combatting Racism & Building Community . Five areas of focus include:

  • Health Justice
  • Voting Rights
  • Gun Violence
  • Living Wage jobs
  • Early Child Literacy

The day will involve lessons on food insecurity, as well as setting up food distribution centers across the city. COVID vaccinations will also be available. It starts at 9 a.m.

The Philadelphia Orchestra’s 32nd Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Tribute Concert

The Philadelphia Orchestra will honor Dr. King at the Kimmel Center Monday at 1 p.m. Click here to reserve tickets.

2022 MLK Day Family Program – Woodmere Art Museum

The museum and Arpeggio Jazz Ensemble will hold a virtual concert Monday from 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. The event is free.

National Constitutional Center

The National Constitutional Center has offered free online educational programs throughout the month, but there are special programs on Monday. Admission is free, but you must reserve a ticket.

Bartram’s Garden Martin Luther King Day of Service

From 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday, you can help clean up the area and pick up trash at Bartram’s Garden. Volunteers can also help with sanitizing pots ahead of the spring season.

Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration at 40 th & Lancaster Avenue MLK Memorial

Starting at 10 a.m., the West Philadelphia community will hold activities at the People’s Emergency Center, which includes giving away food and clothing. There will be a ceremony honoring Dr. King until 1:30 p.m.

Chosen 300 Event

Volunteers from Chosen 300 West Philadelphia will be preparing food and stuffing mail to help the organization from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. At 6 p.m., food for the homeless and sufficient families will be served. The location in West Philly is the same spot that King spoke at in 1965 as part of the freedom tour.

MLKDayofservice.org also offers a list of all the virtual events.

