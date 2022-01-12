ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Showboat Hotel Breaks Ground On New 103,000-Square Foot Indoor Waterpark

By CBS3 Staff
 1 day ago

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — A new attraction is coming to the boardwalk in Atlantic City. CBS3 was there for the big groundbreaking Wednesday of the Island Waterpark at the Showboat Hotel.

The hotel’s owner, along with Mayor Marty Small, Jr., broke ground during the event.

Crews have already started construction on the 103,000 square foot indoor waterpark. It will feature waterslides, pools, and even a lazy river.

The builders say it will be the largest indoor waterpark in the world.

