Infected with Omicron while already vaccinated?

Since the identification of the omicron variant in southern Africa in late November, numerous research groups around the world have collected samples and performed laboratory experiments to assess the extent of the symptoms it causes and compare it with those of others. variants. The analyzes carried out so far, which will require further investigation, seem to confirm what has been observed in several countries, outside the laboratories: omicron has the ability to spread much faster than previous variants, but it seems to cause mostly mild symptoms, with less risk of developing serious breathing problems affecting the lungs.

