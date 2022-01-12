ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Infected with Omicron while already vaccinated?

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIf yes, which vaccine did you take? I am creating this poll because in above thread, most of the people told that they were vaccinated with CoviShield so just wanted to see how many got infected after taking different vaccines....

Salon

The double-vaccinated are barely protected from omicron — but those with boosters are in good shape

Since the omicron variant was first discovered in the United States last month, many scientists have been fearful that the variants' many unique mutations compared to its peer variants (including delta) might make omicron more adept at evading existing vaccines. A new study validates those worries, but also provides a splash of hope for those who have received their booster shots.
PHARMACEUTICALS
CNBC

Omicron-specific vaccine is coming but 'may not matter—everybody's going to be infected,' says expert

An omicron-specific Covid vaccine will be ready by March but some experts warn it could be "too late" due to the variant's highly transmissible nature. On Monday, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla told CNBC that its vaccine with BioNTech that targets omicron — and other variants that are currently circulating — will be ready for distribution by spring and that the company has already started manufacturing doses.
PHARMACEUTICALS
PLANetizen

Omicron Helps to Shatter Infection Records

Infections from the Omicron and Delta variants have topped the previous infection record set by a close descendant of the original strain of the coronavirus, reports Jinshan Hong for Bloomberg Prognosis on Dec. 27, 2021. The more than 1.44 million worldwide infections smashed the prior record after factoring out a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Weather Channel

Current COVID-19 Vaccines Can Elicit Immune Response Against Severe Omicron Infections

According to a study, the cellular immunity elicited by existing COVID-19 vaccines can fight the Omicron variant. The yet to be peer-reviewed study, which focussed on Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson's COVID shots, showed that vaccines would protect against severe disease even if the antibody responses against the strain are not as solid or durable, the Financial Times reported.
SCIENCE
healththoroughfare.com

Pfizer CEO Drops Bomb News About Omicron Variant And Covid Vaccines

It’s been just revealed that the CEO of Pfizer had something pretty interesting to say about two covid jabs and the Omicron variant. Just to refresh your memory, the new covid variant called Omicron has been making headlines all over the news for a while now, even though the symptomatology is a mild one.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
NJ.com

Can I get the omicron variant if I already had COVID?

If you have already contracted COVID-19, your body likely has built up some natural immunity to the virus. Therefore, your chances of getting reinfected are much lower than if you had not been infected. However, the omicron variant of COVID-19 has changed all that because of its mutations. Researchers have...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fast Company

Omicron variant symptoms: Most common listed among vaccinated in study of large outbreak

Researchers have released new data from a large omicron outbreak in Norway that offers a window into how the variant behaves among highly vaccinated populations. The outbreak was attributed to a Christmas party and a pre-party in Oslo held on November 26. Here are some of the key findings, according to the research recently published in the open-access journal Eurosurveillance:
SCIENCE
deseret.com

Your body can still recognize the omicron variant after previous infection and vaccination, studies say

Two new studies offered promising news about the omicron variant of the coronavirus, suggesting that our bodies can still recognize the omicron variant after vaccination and previous infection. The two studies found that T-cell responses that come from COVID-19 vaccination and previous COVID-19 infections still recognize the omicron variant. These...
SCIENCE
d1softballnews.com

Omicron appears to infect the lungs less

Since the identification of the omicron variant in southern Africa in late November, numerous research groups around the world have collected samples and performed laboratory experiments to assess the extent of the symptoms it causes and compare it with those of others. variants. The analyzes carried out so far, which will require further investigation, seem to confirm what has been observed in several countries, outside the laboratories: omicron has the ability to spread much faster than previous variants, but it seems to cause mostly mild symptoms, with less risk of developing serious breathing problems affecting the lungs.
SCIENCE

