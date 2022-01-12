ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Valorant cosplayer strikes like lightning as electrifying Neon

dexerto.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Valorant Agent, Neon, has captured the imaginations of fans across Future Earth, with one cosplayer choosing to transform herself into the Filipino Duelist. Episode 4’s addition to the Valorant fray, Neon, has barely stepped foot in the game and players are already head over heels in love with...

www.dexerto.com

