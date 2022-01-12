HDFC DEBIT CARD OFFER

The interest-free periods being offered on credit cards are expected to get longer in early 2022, according to a survey of banks and building societies.Long zero-interest periods could be useful for those trying to juggle their finances as households are squeezed by rising living costs.Energy bills, food shopping and other expenses are expected to put household finances under strain in the months ahead.The Bank of England asked lenders between November 22 and December 10 last year about their expectations for the period up to the end of February 2022.The latest survey was carried out before the Bank announced a 0.15...

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 1 DAY AGO