The Weeknd's new album Dawn FM comes two years after the Toronto pop artist reached new heights of megastardom. His 2020 project After Hours contained the single "Blinding Lights," a song which smashed the record for most time on the Billboard Hot 100 and was recently named the top No. 1 hit of all time by the publication. The following year, The Weeknd took the song and his influential catalog to the Super Bowl for the event's most memorable half-time show in years.

