ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

God of War PC review

By Morgan Park
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The best game on PS4 is now one of the best games on PC. Reviewed on RTX 3060, Ryzen 7 5700G 3.8Ghz, 16GB RAM. God of War is a PC game. That still felt weird to say as I wrapped up my second playthrough over the holidays. Not far above it...

www.pcgamer.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Got a PS5 for Christmas? Do these 5 things right now

If you managed to get a PS5 for Christmas, congratulations! Whether you bribed Santa and his reindeer, or just got lucky on the stock-shortage wheel of fortune, welcome to the PlayStation 5 owners’ club. There aren’t that many of us. But before you start playing all the latest...
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Game of the Year: Brett's Top 5 PS5, PS4 Games of 2021

Our individual Game of the Year articles allow our lovely team of writers to share their own personal PS5 and PS4 picks for 2021. Today, it's the turn of reviewer Brett Posner-Ferdman. 5. Persona 5 Strikers. The Phantom Thieves of Hearts are back, and better than ever! Going into 2021,...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

FOLLOW LIVE: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched in 2020, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War Game#God Of War#Freelancer#Athena#Midgard
pushsquare.com

PS5 Stock: Where to Buy PlayStation 5 and When in January 2022

Which shops have PS5 stock for January 2022? Where can you currently buy a new PlayStation 5 console? Demand for the PS5 has exceeded supply, leaving many unable to purchase a next-gen console. Sony has suggested that it will be making more units in 2021, having secured additional component inventory from some of its key manufacturing partners. However, it's warned that there's no quick fix to the current stock situation, due to an overall shortage in semiconductors.
MLB
pushsquare.com

PS Plus January 2022 PS5, PS4 Games Announced

DIRT 5 (PS5, PS4) Deep Rock Galactic (PS5, PS4) Again, it's a strong selection — at least in our humble opinion. DIRT 5 is a rock solid racer, and Persona 5 Strikers is an especially stylish action RPG. Given that it's a new release, we'll have to wait and see how Deep Rock Galactic holds up (it does have space dwarves, to be fair) — but even if it turns out to be a bust, we're still looking at one of the best months for PS Plus in quite some time.
VIDEO GAMES
T3.com

PS5 consoles available in-store at GameStop today

With just two days of 2021 left, GameStop is today (Dec 30) releasing stock of Sony PS5 consoles in-store across the US. The list of participating stores stretches six pages and covers locations from Washington to Florida. For your chance to buy you must turn up to the store in...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Sony announces PlayStation VR2 alongside its first game at CES

Sony has announced the name of its upcoming new virtual reality headset: the PlayStation VR2.The new VR headset will work with the PS5, and Sony has been gradually revealing details of its design. Over the last year, it has shown off its controllers, as well as details of its specs, though it is yet to The perhaps obvious name was announced during Sony’s presentation at CES, the gadget show happening in Las Vegas. The lack of surprise was likened to the much-heralded announcement of the PS5’s logo, at the start of 2020, which ended up looking like the PS3 and...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
SONY
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
AMD
NewsBreak
RPG
SlashGear

Things you never knew your PS5 could do

The PlayStation 5 is undoubtedly a step up from its predecessor, the PS4, in terms of graphics and computing power. However, aside from the obvious generational upgrades, there are some lesser-known capabilities of the PlayStation 5 that help it feel like a truly next-gen console. If you’ve managed to score a PlayStation 5 – something that’s still very difficult to do – here are some features you may not have known about that will improve the experience.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

From NFTs to the Metaverse, here are 4 video game trends to watch in 2022

Hold on tight, gamers: 2022 is going to be weird. When it came to the video game industry, 2021 felt like 12 months of table setting. Between long delays and experimental tech trends, it quickly became clear that 2022 was going to be a significant year for video games. Futuristic concepts like “the Metaverse” and “blockchain gaming” began to dominate conversations throughout 2021, but they weren’t just hollow buzzwords. Some of the biggest companies in the world put serious money behind those ideas, ensuring that they’d be around for a while longer — for better or worse.
VIDEO GAMES
mobilesyrup.com

Here are the free games hitting PlayStation Plus in January 2022

Every month, Sony offers a few PlayStation games at no additional cost to those subscribed to its PlayStation Plus service. Now, the company has revealed the first few games hitting the service in the new year. Available starting January 4th, Sony will add three titles to PlayStation Plus, and you’ll...
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Xbox Series X

Well that was 2021, and what a year it was for Xbox gamers. We saw the return of Master Chief in the utterly excellent Halo Infinite, revved our engines and took off across Mexico in Playground Games' fantastic Forza Horizon 5 and traversed an astoundingly detailed globe in Microsoft Flight Simulator.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

2021: The year PC gaming left the desktop PC

Like an embattled tabloid columnist, the desktop tower PC has been enduring threats to its life for years. No—decades. Sony’s Phil Harrison was ringing its death knell all the way back in 2006, telling Spiegel that the "PlayStation 3 is a computer. We don't need the PC." And even though we probably didn't, the PC endured anyway.
COMPUTERS
ComicBook

Sony Teases PS5's Next Big Feature

According to Sony, a big PS5 feature is in the works, but right now, there's no word when it will be implemented. When the PS5 launched back in 2020, it did so missing many popular and basic PS4 features. Since then, some of these features have been slowly added, but not all of them. For example, the PS5 still doesn't have a Tournaments feature, which is bizarre when you consider that PlayStation has invested in gaming tournaments with its acquisition of EVO, one of the world's largest gaming tournaments. That said, this is changing sometime this year.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Xbox modders are getting kicked out of Microsoft’s dev mode program

Microsoft has reportedly been disabling developer mode access on various Xbox One and Series X/S consoles. On January 4, 2022, a thread on GBAtemp.com alerted the community using the program that a user had been locked out. This resulted in other dev mode activators checking and subsequently finding out that they had been kicked from the program.
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Xbox Dev Mode Accounts Were Disabled By Mistake, Suggests Microsoft

Update: Well, here's an interesting update to the story! Xbox Director of Project Management Jason Ronald has taken to Twitter this evening to state that Microsoft has "no plans to remove or disable Developer Mode on Xbox consoles", while also confirming that various Dev Mode accounts were "inadvertently deactivated" as part of routine maintenance.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Target is selling PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles right now (update: sold out)

Update 8:46AM ET, January 6th: Target has sold out of consoles for now. We hope you had some luck on your side today. For those who have yet to nab a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X, today Target is giving you another shot. The retailer listings are live for the $499.99 PS5 with a disc drive, the $399.99 PS5 Digital Edition, and the $499.99 Xbox Series X. Target does their restocks early in the morning, where listings come online and read as “Sold out” before they go live and the Add to Cart button appears — which is any moment now.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Surprise Adds 3 Games

In case you missed it, Xbox today announced the new Xbox Game Pass games coming to the service in early January, and while the bigger titles like Mass Effect Legendary Edition and Spelunky 2 are still to come, the announcement included three surprise releases that were added to the service today. The three titles that are available right this moment are Gorogoa, Olija, and The Pedestrian.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Xbox players are fed up with forced crossplay against PC gamers

Xbox players are growing increasingly frustrated at being forced to play against PC gamers. While crossplay was initially a popular request from Xbox and PC players that Microsoft has backed strongly for years, those playing first-person shooters on Xbox are struggling to opt out of the experience to avoid PC cheaters.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

4K+
Followers
16K+
Post
870K+
Views
ABOUT

The global authority on PC games.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy