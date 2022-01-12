ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bigger than Life Size Ice Castles – ‘Frozen’ Come to Life

By Harold Smith
 1 day ago
If you're one of those misguided souls for whom the dead of winter is your absolute favorite time of year, if you're all-time favorite movie features Elsa, Anna and Olaf, I have a couple of suggestions for a weekend getaway. In fact, you could call the five 'Ice Castle'...

Boston Globe

Enjoy frozen fun at New Hampshire’s massive Ice Castles

The annual attraction is made of 20 million pounds of ice. Ice Castles, an interactive winter playground full of slides, fountains, and thrones in North Woodstock, N.H., is adding a fairy village to this year’s frozen fun. The 20-million pound attraction, which draws tens of thousands of visitors every winter, features cascading towers of ice, tunnels, slides, crawl spaces, fountains, and more, all embedded with color-changing LED lights. Visitors can also stroll through an illuminated Mystic Forest, slide down a snow tubing hill, and hop on horse-drawn sleigh rides through a lit up wooden trail on the multi-acre site. New this year: an ice sculpture garden and illuminated Winter Fairy village.
LIFESTYLE
Midwest Man Creates Backyard Ice Rink for Wife

Get this husband the award for "Best Husband of the Year." If you don't have an ice rink in your town, well just have your husband put one in your backyard. That is exactly what a husband did for his loving wife. Just think if you have kids how many hours they would be out in the yard playing and not on their phones, playing video games, and well, just getting out of the house. And think of how many date nights you can have just in your backyard. Endless fun, I think!
HANNIBAL, MO
I-Rock 93.5

24,000 pounds of Ice Comes to Life With Icestravaganza

Bundle up and get out of the house for a wild good time at Icestravaganza presented by Rubberstamps.net, January 14th through the 16th in Downtown Davenport. Beautiful ice carvings (more than 24,000 pounds' worth) on display all three days at the Freight House. This year's theme is Zoo Animal Safari....
DAVENPORT, IA
NWI.com

Actor brings beloved Olaf to life in 'Frozen'

F. Michael Haynie has been lending outstanding puppetry talents to bringing one of the most popular snowmen characters to life on stage. Haynie is portraying Olaf, the sweet snowman who loves summer, in the national tour of "Disney's Frozen." "Disney's Frozen" continues to Jan. 22 at The Cadillac Palace Theatre...
CHICAGO, IL
WJFW-TV

Eagle River Ice Castle comes back after four-year hiatus

After a four-year break, the Eagle River ice castle is back and maybe better than ever. Eagle River Fire Department Captain Mick Dreger is in charge of decorations. “We’ve never tried this before," said Dreger. "We’ve always put carved ice finials on all the flat corners to dress up the ice castle. So I’m going to try incorporating this design and we’re going to glue them to the sides.”
EAGLE RIVER, WI
monitorsaintpaul.com

Build virtual ice castle in Minecraft

Build a virtual ice castle in Minecraft during the 2022 Saint Paul Winter Carnival. The online event on Sunday, Jan. 30 from 2-5 p.m. is being hosted by Victoria Theater Arts Center (VTAC) in its Minecraft realm. “Contestants can enter our special winter build area in Minecraft and construct the...
VIDEO GAMES
Enjoy the Sunset in This Treehouse BnB in MO Wine Country

Several years ago, I got hooked on a TV show called "Tree house Masters." It features Pete Nelson and his crew, going around the country, building custom tree houses. I also have spent way too much time watching another show, "Tiny House Nation," involving families doing the ultimate in downsizing.
LIFESTYLE
104.5 KDAT

Life-Size Dinosaurs are Headed to Cedar Rapids This Month [WATCH]

If you know a kid that's totally obsessed with dinosaurs, we have the PERFECT event for them!. Hawkeye Downs Expo Hall in Cedar Rapids is getting set to host a whole bunch of life-size dinosaurs later this month with a big event called Dinosaur Adventure. What is Dinosaur Adventure, exactly? Well, according to the official website, it's a "one of a kind exhibit featuring realistic, life-sized dinosaurs that come alive with their life-like movement and roars." The event is geared towards kids between 2 and 12, and they'll get to check out a Tyrannosaurus Rex, a Triceratops, a Velociraptor, and more!
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KFYR-TV

People hitting the slopes at Huff Hills

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Crowds of people came out Sunday to enjoy the slopes at Huff Hills. After weeks of subzero temperatures, families are finally able to enjoy the pinnacle of winter activities: skiing and snowboarding. This day comes after dangerously cold temperatures repeatedly closed Huff Hills. The resort opened...
BISMARCK, ND
KPCW

Ice Castles return to Soldier Hollow

A Midway winter staple of the past decade is returning to Soldier Hollow this weekend. Tickets are on sale to visit the ice castles starting this Friday at 6 p.m. Spokesperson Melissa Smuzynski says the event should bring in tens of thousands of visitors to the colorful ice display through early February.
MIDWAY, UT
kshb.com

Baker Makes Life-Sized Deer Out Of Cake For Customer’s Wedding

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. When you picture the most stunning wedding cake you’ve ever seen, we’re guessing it...
RELATIONSHIPS
WDW News Today

Specialty Frozen Bananas Coming Soon to Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream at Disney California Adventure

Specialty frozen bananas are coming soon to Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream in Disney California Adventure. According to a tweet by Disney Parks, the dark or milk chocolate-dipped frozen bananas will be available at Clarabelle’s beginning tomorrow, January 10. Guests will have a choice of four toppings: rainbow sprinkles, Mickey’s confetti, crushed peanuts, and crushed waffle cone.
TRAVEL
