FIFA

Referee at African Cup ends game too early, coach livid

wcn247.com
 1 day ago

LIMBE, Cameroon (AP) — A referee at the African Cup of Nations has caused chaos by twice blowing early for the end...

www.wcn247.com

Reuters

Soccer-Errant refereeing plunges Cup of Nations into farce

(Reuters) - The Africa Cup of Nations descended into farce on Wednesday as Mali beat Tunisia 1-0 in a match prematurely halted by the referee, who later tried to restart the game only for the Tunisians to refuse to retake the field. Experienced Zambian official Janny Sikazwe, who took charge...
FIFA
abc17news.com

Refereeing blunder, security concerns mar African Cup

LIMBE, Cameroon (AP) — A referee at the African Cup of Nations in Cameroon has caused chaos by twice blowing too early for the end of a game. It incensed coaches on the losing team and caused a lengthy debate over whether the match between Mali and Tunisia would be restarted to play the remaining few minutes. The referee involved was provisionally suspended in 2018 after being accused of match-fixing and corruption. Africa’s top soccer tournament was also hit by serious security concerns. The Cameroon news agency reported a gun battle between separatist rebels and government soldiers left two dead and five injured in the city where the Mali squad is staying.
FIFA
raventribune.com

African Cup: Corruption! Referee Janni Chicasway ends match between Tunisia and Malik twice

He then apologized and came out with a ball. The final whistle of the match in Cameroon’s Limbe came after 89:45 minutes, thus 15 seconds too early. This time the whole Tunisian delegation was furious, and coach Mander Kieber frantically waved his watch in front of the officers’ noses. To face the wrath of the “eagles of Carthage” the jury had to leave the field under the protection of security guards.
FIFA
The Independent

James Justin poised to end year-long injury absence for Leicester

James Justin is poised to make his Leicester City comeback to end his year-long injury nightmare.The defender is likely to be included in the squad for Saturday’s Premier League trip to Burnley.He has been out since February 2021 with the serious knee injury he suffered in the FA Cup against Brighton.Justin played 45 minutes for the Under-23s against Chelsea on Saturday and is due to be available for the game at Turf Moor.Boss Brendan Rodgers said: “He came through very well, it was initially getting the first appearance in. He felt good in the game. He has trained very well...
PREMIER LEAGUE
wcn247.com

League Cup: Arsenal earns 0-0 at Liverpool despite Xhaka red

Liverpool failed to take advantage of Granit Xhaka’s 24th-minute red card and was held to a 0-0 draw by Arsenal in the first leg of the English League Cup semifinals. Xhaka was shown a straight red card for a chest-high lunge on Diogo Jota. With star forwards Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane at the African Cup of Nations, Liverpool lacked a cutting edge up front against an already-depleted Arsenal team that also lost Cedric Soares and Bukayo Saka to injury during the game. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was looking for a reaction after a humbling elimination by second-tier Nottingham Forest in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday and he got it.
PREMIER LEAGUE
primenewsghana.com

Controversy in AFCON 2021 as referee ends Tunisia-Mali game at 85th minute

Mali beat Tunisia 1-0 at AFCON 2021 in a Group F game which ended in controversy. Carthage Eagles coach Mondher Kebaier and his technical staff rushed onto the field at full-time after referee Janny Sikazwe failed to add any injury time. The second half saw two stoppages for video assistant...
FIFA
punditarena.com

Referee blows up AFCON game early, chaos ensues

A refereeing performance for the ages. Tunisia vs Mali had one of the most extraordinary endings to a football game in recent memory, with the AFCON group stage match leaving viewers and players stunned. Mali won the game 1-0 thanks to a penalty scored by Ibrahima Kone, but this relatively...
FIFA
wcn247.com

Downhill racer Johnson skips World Cup meet with knee injury

ALTENMARKT-ZAUCHENSEE, Austria (AP) — Olympic downhill medal contender Breezy Johnson is skipping World Cup races this weekend in Austria to let a knee injury heal. Johnson has been runner-up in all three World Cup downhills this season won each time by Olympic champion Sofia Goggia. Johnson writes on Instagram she's taken medical advice over a cut and bruised knee from a training crash. Johnson will miss a downhill and a super-G at Altenmarkt-Zauchensee. The same races are also staged on the two following weekends in Italy and Germany. At the Beijing Winter Games Johnson’s main medal target is the Feb. 15 downhill.
SPORTS
wcn247.com

Bayern defender Davies has heart muscle issue after virus

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann says left back Alphonso Davies has been sidelined with evidence of heart muscle inflammation after being infected with the coronavirus. The coach says the Canada international will be out of action for at least “the coming weeks” after the inflammation was detected in a follow-up examination after his return to training this week. Nagelsmann says Davies' inflammation is “mild” and “not so dramatic.” The condition is known as myocarditis and experts say it is mild and temporary in the vast majority of cases.
SOCCER
The Independent

Steph Houghton focused on Man City comeback as Euro 2022 looms

England captain Steph Houghton is putting this summer’s European Championship to the back of her mind as she focuses on recovering form and fitness with Manchester City.The 33-year-old defender has returned to action with two appearances in the past week after a four-month lay-off with an ankle injury.Her comeback is good news for England ahead of next month’s four-team tournament involving Canada, Spain and Germany, April’s World Cup qualifiers and, most notably, the country’s hosting of Euro 2022.Yet Houghton, who removed further distractions by signing a new contract at City this week, is not looking that far ahead yet.Houghton said:...
WORLD
The Independent

Is Senegal vs Guinea on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Africa Cup of Nations fixture

The second round of group stage fixtures are underway at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and the first of those on Friday sees Senegal meet Guinea in B.This will be a meeting of the top two, after both secured 1-0 victories in their opening encounters - with two Liverpool players making a notable impact in those games.Sadio Mane netted a last-minute penalty to ensure Senegal beat Zimbabwe, while Naby Keita produced the pass to open the Malawi defence for the only goal of the match in Guinea’s victory.A victory here for either side should confirm, or close to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham vs Chelsea LIVE: Carabao Cup result, final score and reaction tonight

Follow all the action as Tottenham host Chelsea in their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg this evening. Antonio Conte’s side were resoundingly beaten at Stamford Bridge in the first leg, with a 2-0 loss leaving Spurs with a mountain to climb to reach next month’s final at Wembley. Kai Havertz opened the scoring within just five minutes before a Ben Davies own goal followed in the first half, with Tottenham somewhat lucky to not be punished further. The performance led an infuriated Conte to declare Spurs a “middle team” and stress how stretched the gap has become to their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Referee blows for full-time in Tunisia's AFCON clash with Mali after just 85 MINUTES... then restarts play, rejects a VAR review of a red card and ends the match 20 seconds early with NO stoppage time

The Africa Cup of Nations descended into chaos on Tuesday after farcical scenes involving the referee in Mali's controversial 1-0 win over Tunisia. Official Janny Sikazwe blew the final whistle after just 85 minutes before restarting play, but then blew again with just 89 minutes and 43 seconds of the Group F clash gone.
FIFA
Yardbarker

EFL Cup: Liverpool vs Arsenal - Combined XI

Liverpool or Arsenal have Chelsea to look forward to in the League Cup Final, but they still have two games to play to get to Wembley. At this stage of the competition, the senior squad members tend to step up to take over the duties of the youngsters who got the team this far.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Afcon referee was suffering heatstroke during disastrous Mali-Tunisia match, official claims

The referee at the centre of the chaotic Africa Cup of Nations match between Tunisia and Mali was suffering from heatstroke when he inexplicably blew for full-time twice before the 90 minutes were up, according to Afcon referees’ chief Essam Abdel-Fatah.Janny Sikazwe was the referee in charge of the bizarre game, which included a debatable penalty awarded to each team and an extremely harsh red card against Mali’s El Bilal Toure, before Sikazwe mistakenly blew for full-time on 85 minutes and then again just before 90, allowing no added time when several minutes were expected.The game ended with Mali victorious...
FIFA

