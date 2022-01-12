ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Life as a giant: 7ft tall man who was forced to swap airplanes because he didn't fit shares video diary of his everyday struggles - starting with the morning shower!

By Jessica Rach For Mailonline
 6 days ago

A man who is so tall he was forced to swap planes as he couldn't fit in the seat has gone viral with a glimpse of life at 7 foot 1 inch tall.

Beau Brown, 29, from Atlanta, Georgia, made headlines when he was upgraded to first class as an apology for being made to change flights after his legs wouldn't fit in the exit aisle he had booked during a flight to North Carolina last month.

The cinematographer, who has a size 18 feet and needs to have all his shoes and clothes specially made, shared a video to TikTok of his everyday life - revealing how he has to bend down to shower, walk through corridors and doorways and even lifts the ceiling tiles with his head when he tries to shower at the gym.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rKOJb_0djinGOW00
Beau Brown, 29, from Atlanta, Georgia, has gone viral with a glimpse of life at 7 foot 1 inch tall
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ce9ET_0djinGOW00
He made headlines when he was upgraded to first class as an apology for being made to change flights after his legs wouldn't fit in the exit aisle he had booked during a flight to North Carolina last month

The video sees Beau's journey beginning in the bathroom, where he looks down at the top of the shower rail before bending down to get inside the cubicle.

Pointing at the camera on his head, he says: 'I've got this camera right here, so now all of you are seven feet tall and I'm going to wear it and go and do different things like go to grocery stores and theme parks.'

He begins: 'First off, this is what it's like for me to take a shower. This is a big shower, probably around 6ft 2", and I shower like this', he says, pointing the shower head upwards.

Beau, who he boasts 1.7 million followers, is then seen leaving his apartment and ducking at every doorway and corridor beam, adding 'this ceiling is probably 9 foot and look how close I am'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22xg0J_0djinGOW00
The cinematographer, who has a size 18 feet and needs to have all his shoes and clothes specially made, shared a video to TikTok of his everyday life
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ojaw1_0djinGOW00
He shared the video revealing how he has to bend down to shower and even to look into mirrors
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jPIRU_0djinGOW00
With the camera looking into the ceiling tiles and down onto the shower head, Beau says: 'Here we go, this shower is tiny'.

Getting into the eleavator he taps the ceiling and says: 'Look how close I am to the elevator ceiling'.

As he makes his way to the gym, the camera points down at the passers-by, tables and other objects the average person would see straight-on - giving a bird's eye view of the world.

Beau then enters the gym, his eyeline on the same level as the ceiling lights, and shows how he struggles to get into the gym shower in his apartment block.

With the camera looking into the ceiling tiles and down onto the shower head, Beau says: 'Here we go, this shower is tiny'.

Bending down to look into the mirror, he adds: 'The mirror is pretty small too and if I stand up straight I hit the ceiling'.

The video amassed over 200,000 views and comments in just a day.

One person wrote: 'As a 5"3 individual I'm baffled by how far away from the sink you are'.

Another wrote: 'This makes me feel claustrophobic', while one added: '5 seconds into the video and I don't like it, put me down sir!'.

Elsewhere one joked: 'Sir please take a seat, I'm afraid of heights'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35psJZ_0djinGOW00
Beau, who he boasts 1.7 million followers, is then seen leaving his apartment and ducking at every doorway and corridor beam, adding 'this ceiling is probably 9 foot and look how close I am'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01pL6j_0djinGOW00
Bending down to look into the mirror, he adds: 'The mirror is pretty small too and if I stand up straight I hit the ceiling'

And one user admitted: 'I can't imagine living a life where I can't run down a hallway while worrying about hitting my head'.

Over the years, Beau has embraced his height and established a wide following on social media.

He's had many videos go viral, including one of him showing off the enormous shoe size, and another documenting the struggles that come with picking out a bed that's big enough for him.

He loves socializing with strangers who come up to him in the street and ask him questions about his height, as well as posing for photos.

It certainly hasn't affected his ability to find love, and last month Beau got married to his long term partner Sara, 26, who isn't so short herself — measuring 6 feet 1 inches.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l4PXd_0djinGOW00
Over the years, Beau has embraced his height and established a wide following on social media. He is pictured with his wife, Sara
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l3rBG_0djinGOW00
Beau (pictured with a family member) was worried the airline wouldn't accommodate his size, but instead they bumped him up to first class to apologize after booking him on a new flight

Comments / 2

