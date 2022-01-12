ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SAG Award Nominations 2022: See the Full List of Nominees

By Abby Monteil
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nxOHc_0djin8Px00

The nominations are officially in for this year’s SAG Awards, and unsurprisingly, some of the year’s most popular films and shows secured a spot on the list of nominees. This year, Dopesick‘s Rosario Dawson and tick, tick…BOOM!‘s Vanessa Hudgens announced the nominations on Instagram Live.

House of Gucci and Netflix’s The Power of the Dog lead the pack on the movie side of things with three nominations apiece, although Power of the Dog missed out on an Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture nomination. Kristen Stewart — who’s a frontrunner in the Oscars’ Best Actress race for her role in Spencer — was also noticeably snubbed from the SAG Awards’ lead female actor category.

Meanwhile, HBO’s Succession and Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso lead the TV nominees with five nods apiece.

While the current COVID surge now hangs over the 2022 awards season and Hollywood’s hopes to return to a new normal, the SAG Awards are currently scheduled to broadcast live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, Feb. 27, at 8 p.m. ET.

See the full list of SAG Award nominations below:

Film Nominees

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, tick,tick…BOOM!

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Jennifer Hudson, Respect

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Jared Leto, House of Gucci

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Caitríona Balfe, Belfast

Cate Blanchett, Nightmare Alley

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Ruth Negga, Passing

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Belfast

Coda

Don’t Look Up

House of Gucci

King Richard

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Black Widow

Dune

The Matrix Resurrections

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Television Nominees

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Lee Jung-Jae, Squid Game

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Jung Ho-Yeon, Squid Game

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sarah Snook, Succession

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Elle Fanning, The Great

Sandra Oh, The Chair

Jean Smart, Hacks

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Handmaid’s Tale

The Morning Show

Squid Game

Succession

Yellowstone

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

The Great

Hacks

The Kominsky Method

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

Cobra Kai

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Loki

Mare of Easttown

Squid Game

IN THIS ARTICLE
