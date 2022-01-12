‘Cheer’ Season 2 Cast Guide: Where are the Stars of Navarro and TVCC Now?

Cheer Season 2 is Netflix‘s long-awaited return to the world of Navarro College cheer. The new season marks the return of many familiar faces, from Head Coach Monica Aldama to star cheerleader Gabi Butler, but you might find yourself most transfixed by the new characters of Cheer. Navarro newbie Maddy Brum and rival team Trinity Valley Community College introduce a whole new class of wildly talented cheerleaders to idolize, relate to, and ultimately cheer for.

But who are the Cheer Season 2 cast members you’ll most want to keep tabs on both on and off screen? While many Season 1 faves, like Lexi Brumback and Morgan Simianer, return for the 2020 season, the overall arc of Cheer Season 2 winds up following only a handful of alums. Gabi Butler, La’Darius Marshall, and the disgraced Jerry Harris all find themselves front and center in the doc from start to finish. Cheer Season 2 also introduces us to new Navarro stars, but you might find yourselves way more fascinated by the talent at TVCC. Jada Wooten, Jeron Hazelwood, and Angel Rice all have the skills and, more importantly, the charisma to drag your attention away from the triumphs and tribulations of the celebrated Navarro Dawgs.

From Monica Aldama to Vontae Johnson, here are the nine biggest stars you’ll encounter in Cheer Season 2 on Netflix. Plus: where you can follow them on Instagram and where they all are now. This is your Cheer Season 2 cast guide.