Anthony Nelson. The Buccaneers' Thursday injury report was a bit more meaningful than their first one of Wild Card week because the team held a walk-through in lieu of a full-speed practice on Wednesday. However, there wasn't much change on Thursday in either direction. Two players did get upgraded, as outside linebacker Anthony Nelson (ankle) returned to practice in a limited fashion and wide receiver Mike Evans went from limited on Wednesday to full participation on Thursday. Head Coach Bruce Arians also gave Tom Brady and Steve McLendon the day off.

