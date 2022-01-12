ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Watch “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Visuals On & Off The Air! (01/08/21) | RSMS

By Artist
okcheartandsoul.com
 2 days ago

Behind the scenes videos and the full version...

okcheartandsoul.com

Comments / 0

Related
okcheartandsoul.com

Shady, Messy & Funny Moments (Week Ending 01/15/21)

Hope you had a chance to listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” this week!! But if you missed something, watch Toine The Don run down some of our shady, messy and moments from the week on Toine360!!!!. SUBSCRIBE. http://bit.ly/2zoGO7y. bit.ly/2R5Ohzk. WEBSITE. RickeySmiley.com. FOLLOW. Facebook: bit.ly/2Kq30mc. Instagram: bit.ly/2zmqjc4.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rickey Smiley
okcheartandsoul.com

Al B. Sure Shares Scary News | RSMS

In this #HotSpot, @DABRATTV talks about Ashanti Official, Keyshia Cole, UGK (Underground Kingz), The Real 8Ball and MJG, and Tory Lanez. But she really got our attention when she talked about the medical issues Al B. Sure has been dealing with. SUBSCRIBE. http://bit.ly/2zoGO7y. bit.ly/2R5Ohzk. WEBSITE. RickeySmiley.com. FOLLOW. Facebook: bit.ly/2Kq30mc. Instagram:...
CELEBRITIES
okcheartandsoul.com

West Love Shares Her Testimony | Comedy & Karaoke Night

Last night we had part 1 of a special #ComedyKaraokeNight with a full show starring the awesome West Love!! Watch her share her testimony before she shut it down at the Stardome!!!! And watch part 2 tonight live on Looped here: https://www.events.loopedlive.com/rickeysmiley. SUBSCRIBE. http://bit.ly/2zoGO7y. bit.ly/2R5Ohzk. WEBSITE. RickeySmiley.com. FOLLOW. Facebook: bit.ly/2Kq30mc.
TV & VIDEOS
myq105.com

Watch Live Now: The MJ Morning Show

Not only can you listen to MJ on Q105, but now you can watch too! Just press play and watch what’s happening right now in the studio with MJ, Roxanne, Froggy, Fester and Producer Coop. Is the show in a break? Check out these pics!. People Are Loving MJ's...
TV & VIDEOS
okcheartandsoul.com

Nick Cannon Tea Gets Ugly As Da Brat & Gary With Da Tea Go At It! | RSMS

I don’t know how things went left, but today’s Tea got uncomfortable between @Gary With Da Tea and @DABRATTV came for each other while he was talking about Nick Cannon. 😳. SUBSCRIBE. http://bit.ly/2zoGO7y. bit.ly/2R5Ohzk. WEBSITE. RickeySmiley.com. FOLLOW. Facebook: bit.ly/2Kq30mc. Instagram: bit.ly/2zmqjc4. Twitter: bit.ly/2TCMOSy.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Behind The Scenes
okcheartandsoul.com

West Love Covers “Freak It” By Lathun | Comedy & Karaoke Night

Remember that song “Freak It” by Lathun from back in the day?? Watch West Love put her spin on it during this week’s special edition of my #ComedyKaraokeNight!! Get tickets to watch the next show on Looped here: https://www.events.loopedlive.com/rickeysmiley. SUBSCRIBE. http://bit.ly/2zoGO7y. bit.ly/2R5Ohzk. WEBSITE. RickeySmiley.com. FOLLOW. Facebook: bit.ly/2Kq30mc.
MUSIC
okcheartandsoul.com

Waiting For The Stimulus Check Song | Comedy & Karaoke Night

Ms. Jannie was 😂😂😂😂 when I did this “Waiting For The Stimulus Check” song this week at the Stardome!!!! Here’s how to get tickets to watch my next #ComedyKaraokeNight on Looped: https://www.events.loopedlive.com/rickeysmiley. SUBSCRIBE. http://bit.ly/2zoGO7y. bit.ly/2R5Ohzk. WEBSITE. RickeySmiley.com. FOLLOW. Facebook: bit.ly/2Kq30mc. Instagram: bit.ly/2zmqjc4. Twitter:...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
News Talk 1490

Win Tickets to See Rickey Smiley & Friends LIVE!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. It’s a Rickey Smiley WINNING WEEKEND!! Comedian and our own morning show host Rickey Smiley will be performing live at the. Tickets are on sale now — but we want to hook you up early! Text “93tickets” to 23845...
ENTERTAINMENT
urbanbellemag.com

Shekinah Anderson Praises Kandi Burruss + Says TI is One Reason Why She Hates Men

Scandalous accusations ended Shekinah Anderson and Tiny Harris’ friendship. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” star Shekinah Anderson had a nasty fallout with Tiny Harris. The two women were close friends for years. Many people watched their friendship play out on television. Shekinah used to appear on “TI & Tiny: The Family Hustle.” However, she was eventually kicked off the show. It was alleged that TI didn’t want her to be on the show anymore. So it’s been rumored for years that Shekinah didn’t have the best relationship with the rapper although she was close to Tiny. However, Shekinah and Tiny would crumble after Shekinah tried to speak out amid the serious accusations made against Tiny and TI.
CELEBRITIES
XXL Mag

Uncle Murda Says Lil Nas X Will Die of AIDS on New Track ‘Rap Up 2021′

As expected, Uncle Murda released his version of the "Rap Up 2021" and this iteration may be the most inflammatory yet, including a wild line about Lil Nas X. The Brooklyn rapper released the annual (always controversial) track on New Year's Day (Jan. 1). The song features 14 minutes of Lenny talking reckless, "respectfully," touching on all the goings on in hip-hop, urban and national news. Murda starts things off in eyebrow-raising fashion. "Lil Nas X gon' catch AIDS and die like Eazy-E/Hope the LGBTQ don't cancel me," Murda raps. "Like they tried to stop DaBaby from getting paid, when he was talking about how they be giving each other AIDS."
HIP HOP
urbanbellemag.com

Tamar Braxton Claps Back at Backlash Surrounding NeNe Leakes’ New Romance

NeNe Leakes has a lot of people talking. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star NeNe Leakes has been a hot topic on social media for months. A few months ago, she revealed Gregg Leakes was battling cancer a second time. He spent some time in the hospital and had surgery. Then she gave a very sad update and told supporters that he was dying. After he passed away from colon cancer, many showed support on social media. NeNe’s longtime foe Kenya Moore even had nice words to say. She also attended Gregg’s wake at NeNe’s lounge, The Linnethia. So it really did seem as if the RHOA stars were putting aside past issues to be there for NeNe and honor Gregg.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy