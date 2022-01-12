Watch “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Visuals On & Off The Air! (01/08/21) | RSMS

Scandalous accusations ended Shekinah Anderson and Tiny Harris’ friendship. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” star Shekinah Anderson had a nasty fallout with Tiny Harris. The two women were close friends for years. Many people watched their friendship play out on television. Shekinah used to appear on “TI & Tiny: The Family Hustle.” However, she was eventually kicked off the show. It was alleged that TI didn’t want her to be on the show anymore. So it’s been rumored for years that Shekinah didn’t have the best relationship with the rapper although she was close to Tiny. However, Shekinah and Tiny would crumble after Shekinah tried to speak out amid the serious accusations made against Tiny and TI.

