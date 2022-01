The Tampa Bay Buccaneers match up very well against the Philadelphia Eagles on paper. However, without the defensive captain, the Buccaneers may be in some trouble. When Tom Brady came to Tampa Bay, it changed the life for Bucs fans as he became the leader of the team, because well, he’s Tom Brady. However, for about a decade now, the heart and soul of the Buccaneers has been Lavonte David. Brady is Brady, but David is the captain of the ship, especially when it comes to the defense.

