Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga dealing with short-term knee injury

By Cody Taylor
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Golden State Warriors rookie Jonathan Kuminga did not play on Tuesday in a loss on the road against the Memphis Grizzlies due to bilateral knee soreness, the team announced.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said prior to the contest that the injury is not considered serious and that Kuminga should be able to return soon. With the Warriors back to nearly full strength, Kuminga may not have seen much playing time versus the Grizzlies.

Kuminga last played on assignment with the Santa Cruz Warriors in the NBA G League. He recorded 11 points, eight rebounds and eight assists before fouling out in 30 minutes against the Memphis Hustle on Monday.

Kerr has said throughout the season the team will continue to use Kuminga, and fellow rookie Moses Moody, in the G League whenever possible. The organization views Santa Cruz as a great way to get them game reps when playing time is at a premium with Golden State.

Kuminga, in 28 games, is averaging 4.9 points and 1.7 rebounds per game with Golden State. He is posting 17.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 steals in seven appearances with Santa Cruz.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

