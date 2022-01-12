ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magic vs. Wizards: Lineups, injury reports and TV info for Wednesday

By Cody Taylor
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

On Wednesday, the Washington Wizards host the Orlando Magic, and if you’re wondering how to catch the game, you have come to the right place.

Here is when you should tune in to watch the game:

  • Date: Wednesday, Jan. 12
  • Time: 7 p.m. EST
  • TV Channel: Bally Sports Florida, NBC Sports Washington

Magic at Wizards notable injuries:

Orlando: Mo Bamba (toe), Wendell Carter Jr. (hamstring), Michael Carter-Williams (ankle), Markelle Fultz (knee), Jonathan Isaac (knee), E’Twaun Moore (knee) and Jalen Suggs (thumb) are out.

Washington: Joel Ayayi (two-way contract), Bradley Beal (health and safety protocol), Thomas Bryant (knee), Isaiah Todd (G League) and Cassius Winston (two-way contract) are out.

Projected Starting Lineups

Orlando Magic:

  • F Franz Wagner
  • F Chuma Okeke
  • C Robin Lopez
  • G Gary Harris
  • G Cole Anthony

Washington Wizards:

  • F Corey Kispert
  • F Kyle Kuzma
  • C Daniel Gafford
  • G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
  • G Spencer Dinwiddie

