Mavericks vs. Knicks: Lineups, injury reports and TV info for Wednesday

By Cody Taylor
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

On Wednesday, the New York Knicks host the Dallas Mavericks, and if you’re wondering how to catch the game, you have come to the right place.

Here is when you should tune in to watch the game:

  • Date: Wednesday, Jan. 12
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
  • TV Channel: ESPN, Bally Sports Southwest, MSG Network

Mavericks at Knicks notable injuries:

Dallas: Willie Cauley-Stein (personal reasons) and Kristaps Porzingis (health and safety protocol) are out.

New York: Taj Gibson (wrist), Nerlens Noel (return to competition reconditioning) and Kemba Walker (knee) are questionable. Ryan Arcidiacono (ankle), Derrick Rose (ankle) and Luka Samanic (two-way contract) are out.

Projected Starting Lineups

Dallas Mavericks:

  • F Dorian Finney-Smith
  • F Maxi Kleber
  • C Dwight Powell
  • G Jalen Brunson
  • G Luka Doncic

New York Knicks:

  • F Julius Randle
  • F RJ Barrett
  • C Mitchell Robinson
  • G Alec Burks
  • G Evan Fournier

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

