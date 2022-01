Boca Raton, FL From Lillie Langtry to Cyndi Lauper and Betty Boop to Tina Turner, or from Rosie the Riveter to Britney Spears, female singers and pop stars and their music provide a vivid reflection of how much has changed for women since the beginning of the 20th century. Respect: A Musical Journey of Women, which has evolved from a one-woman dissertation by Columbia University Professor Dorothy Marcic to an international hit musical revue, is an entertaining, exuberant, and exhilarating look at the lives of women as reflected in the popular music of the times. Respect will run at the Delray Beach Playhouse from January 28th through February 13th.

