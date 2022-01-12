ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

New research reveals Australians are obsessed with the cricket - with one in four people wagging work to watch it

By Jesse Hyland
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

New research has revealed just how much Australians are engrossed by cricket.

The data proves just how popular the sport is, with more than three million Aussies tuning into the cricket this summer.

This Ashes series alone has so far been the most watched series ever across Foxtel and Kayo Sports - breaking several TV and streaming records.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14HbBy_0djibMY200
Hitting goals! New research has revealed Australians have been obsessed with the cricket this summer and are tuning into the sport in record numbers

'It's no surprise Aussies are absolutely loving the cricket this summer,' Fox Cricket's General Manager Matt Weiss told TV Blackbox.

'The sport has so much history and we're privileged to be able to broadcast it to the masses on Fox Cricket.'

Weiss then said about the current Ashes series: 'It has been an enthralling Ashes series thus far and there's still plenty of action to come. It is interesting to see how our viewing habits have changed, we are taking cricket with us wherever we go.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4967HN_0djibMY200
Popular: This Ashes series alone has so far been the most watched series ever across Foxtel and Kayo Sports - breaking several TV and streaming records

According to the statistics, almost four in ten (38 per cent) Australians and 81 per cent of cricket fans would substitute a milestone event, like a birthday or wedding, to watch the Boxing Day test.

The research becomes even more detailed and elaborate when it comes to workers.

One in five workers claimed they would skip a day at the office to watch the cricket, while one in four confessed to previously calling in sick to watch a game.

One in five employees also admitted to watching matches while working.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D2vjt_0djibMY200
Fans: According to the statistics, almost four in ten (38 per cent) of Australians and 81 per cent of cricket fans say they would substitute a milestone event to watch the Boxing Day test

Breaking it down by state and territory: 73 per cent of cricket fans in New South Wales said they have put the sport over exercising, getting a good night's sleep or going on a romantic date.

Seventy per cent of fans in Victoria made the same admission.

The Ashes Boxing Day test broke more TV and streaming records, with the first session on Day Three averaging 406,000 viewers.

The same Day saw Australia quickly wrap up the entire series against England in under 70 minutes.

A staggering 758,000 viewers also tuned in across Foxtel and Kayo in the final session of play in the Sydney Test.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DpScx_0djibMY200
Successful: The Ashes Boxing Day test broke more TV and streaming records, with the first session on Day Three averaging 406,000 viewers

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Girl, 18, whose Christmas and new year have been ruined as she's forced into isolation after attending Perth rave with Covid-positive backpacker says the huge party was 'worth it'

A UK backpacker who is isolating after attending the same rave as an unvaccinated French traveller has no regrets despite not being allowed out for Christmas. Jay Whitehill, 18, will be forced to spend the festive holiday and New Years Day alone after attending the rave at Perth Mess Hall on December 19.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Teenager who KNEW he had Covid refused to isolate and instead partied at a nightclub - forcing 150 revellers and staff into quarantine over Christmas

A Covid-positive teenager who decided to keep partying despite knowing he had the virus will mean 150 revellers will spend Christmas in isolation. The teenager, 19, spent the night at the popular nightclub Loverboy in Adelaide's city centre despite receiving a notification he had tested positive to Covid-19. He is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

British DJ Dimension sparks fury in New Zealand for bringing the first Omicron case through its tightly-controlled borders and going out clubbing in Auckland before testing positive

A British DJ has sparked fury in New Zealand after bringing the first case of Omicron through its strictly-controlled borders and going out clubbing before testing positive. Dimension, real name Robert Etheridge, arrived on a flight from the UK via Doha on December 16 and returned three negative tests before testing positive on December 27, as a result of a day nine test.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Marcus Harris axed for fifth Test but Pat Cummins still expresses faith in opener

Australia have axed Marcus Harris for the final Ashes Test but captain Pat Cummins insists the opener has not reached the end of the road.Harris has been in modest form at the top of the order, posting a solitary half-century and averaging 29.83 in seven innings against EnglandWith Travis Head back to reclaim his place in the middle order after missing the drawn Sydney Test with Covid-19 and stand-in Usman Khawaja making himself undroppable after reeling off twin centuries in that match, Harris is the natural fall guy.Khawaja will shuffle up to take his opening spot in Friday’s day/night clash...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Weiss
The Independent

Joe Root calls on England to show fighting spirit that saved fourth Test

Joe Root has called for his England team to show the same fighting spirit that saw them salvage a draw in Sydney and apply it from ball one of the final Ashes Test.After losing the urn with three resounding defeats, the tourists finally summoned a performance worthy of this historic rivalry on day five at the SCG.They were still a distant second over the course of the game, but by holding superior opponents off in nail-biting fashion and finishing nine wickets down at the death they showed they had the courage and quality to compete.On Friday they will have the...
SPORTS
AFP

Wood enjoying the role of England enforcer ahead of Ashes finale

Fast bowler Mark Wood said Thursday he was enjoying his enforcer role for the under-siege England team heading into the final Ashes Test at Hobart's Bellerive Oval. The day-night match begins Friday and is England's last chance to salvage something from the five-Test series. They are 3-0 down with the Ashes gone after being beaten heavily in the first three Tests at Brisbane, Adelaide and Melbourne. But England restored a little pride in Sydney last week as they fought a rearguard action to cling on for a tense draw on Sunday's final day.
SPORTS
The Independent

What time does the fifth Ashes Test start in the UK?

This winter’s Ashes series concludes with the fifth and final test this week, with tourists England aiming to restore some more pride against Australia.The hosts eased into a 3-0 series lead in December to retain the Ashes, though England avoided a whitewash by drawing the fourth Test this month.Joe Root’s side will seek to build on that draw this week as they target a win in the final Test, which is scheduled to run 14-18 January. The England captain said: “The fight and the pride that everyone showed on that last day [of the fourth Test] is something we...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australians#Aussies#Foxtel#Kayo Sports#Fox Cricket
The Independent

‘We’ve let him down’: Joe Root stresses support for Chris Silverwood

Captain Joe Root has offered his renewed support to Chris Silverwood after the England head coach rejoined the squad ahead of the final Ashes Test.Silverwood missed his side’s hard-earned draw in Sydney last week, watching the drama from isolation in Melbourne as he recovered from coronavirus.Having presided over three convincing defeats and been absent from the morale-boosting rescue job, nobody will be keener than Silverwood to end the series on a high in Friday’s day/night clash in Hobart.Indeed, it is now impossible that his future depends on it.After more than two years in the top job, the Test side...
SPORTS
The Independent

What TV channel is the fifth Ashes Test on and how can I watch it online?

The fifth and final Test of this winter’s Ashes series is set to begin on 14 January, as England look to restore a little more pride against hosts Australia.The Aussies stormed to a 3-0 lead in the series to retain the Ashes in December, before Joe Root’s team ground out a draw in the fourth Test this month to avoid a whitewash.England will look to build on that draw this week as they target victory in the final Test, which is scheduled to run 14-18 January. The tourists’ captain Root said: “The fight and the pride that everyone showed...
SPORTS
The Independent

‘It’s wins and wickets I’m after’: Mark Wood eager to end sorry Ashes series on a high

Mark Wood has won plenty of praise for his whole-hearted performances in the Ashes but the England quick is desperate turn that fanfare into the things that matter: “wickets and wins”.Australia has taken a shine to Wood over the last few weeks, with his ability to repeatedly clear the 90mph barrier and land vital blows for a side who have been mostly outclassed seeing his stock soar.His bare numbers tell only half of the story – eight wickets at 37.62 – but the identity of his victims does the rest. Wood has dismissed Marnus Labuschagne three times in 17...
SPORTS
The Independent

Emma Raducanu thriving on pressure as she spearheads Australian Open challenge

The newest grand slam champion in the women’s game will spearhead Britain’s bid for success at the Australian Open.Emma Raducanu is seeded 17th in Melbourne with the British number one set to play in her first major tournament since her incredible US Open success.A whirlwind six months saw the Bromley teenager come from out of nowhere to reach the fourth round at Wimbledon before stunning the tennis world at Flushing Meadows and scooping the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year award into the bargain.It is scarcely believable that in WTA terms Raducanu is still a rookie, about to embark on...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

England hope for new beginnings from lost Ashes series

There’s a faint whiff of something around the England team right now. It smells a little bit like optimism, but we know it’s not. A vague hint of contentment, even though there is little to be content about.For all the defiance of the draw at Sydney, the Ashes remain lost. Sure, Australia won’t win this with a whitewash, but the odds on 4-0 ahead of the final Test in Hobart are short. And it is not unreasonable to both congratulate last week’s undoubted courage and surmise a fair bit of luck was involved, not least losing two session’s worth of...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

A SIDEWAYS GLANCE: Netflix announced a PGA Tour docuseries and Novak Djokovic's Australian immigration circus has been captured on film as it enjoys a sports small-screen revolution – but where do we draw the line?

There will surely come a point in sport’s small-screen revolution, when producers and script writers admit defeat. When they draw the line and say: no, really, this won’t work. It can’t. When the bigwigs at Netflix decide literally nothing of any interest can be gleaned by digging...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Ollie Robinson told he needs to get fitter to cope with demands of Test cricket

Ollie Robinson has been told to work harder on his fitness after a back spasm forced him out of the England attack on the first day of the fifth Ashes Test.Robinson’s skills with ball in hand are not in question and he confirmed his ability to compete with the best in the world by dismissing Australian pair David Warner and Steve Smith for ducks in a high-class opening spell in HobartThat took his series tally to 11 wickets at an average of 23.45, making him England’s most impactful bowler on his first Ashes tour, but there are clear concerns within...
SPORTS
The Independent

Pace duo on song as England take first session in final Ashes Test in Hobart

Stuart Broad and Ollie Robinson shared the spoils as England reduced Australia to 85 for four in the opening session of the final Ashes Test in Hobart.The seamers took two wickets apiece to give the tourists a spirited start to the day/night clash, with Australia almost entirely reliant on a freewheeling stand of 71 between Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head.Zak Crawley had dropped Labuschagne on nought, diving across Joe Root in the slips, a mistake that cost his side 44 runs and nine boundaries as the hosts began to reclaim the momentum.But Labuschagne had been unusually frantic at the crease...
SPORTS
The Independent

Emma Raducanu can embrace Australian Open debut with few expectations

As her first match of the season fizzled towards its unsatisfactory conclusion, Emma Raducanu puffed out her cheeks and breathed a long sigh of relief. It had taken less than an hour to shatter any illusions over the rigours of the year ahead, but after nine games without an answer to Elena Rybakina’s destructive power-hitting, Raducanu could at least muster a smile as she spared herself the indignity of a whitewash. It can seem so contradictory, after the impossible heights Raducanu conquered in New York, to imagine reaping any sort of joy from such a faint consolation just four...
TENNIS
The Independent

Fatigue, rotation and the Covid factor: Women’s Ashes talking points

England Women head to Australia to try and secure a first Ashes victory down under since 2013-14.The multi-format series starts with three Twenty20s and gets underway at Adelaide on January 20.Here, we look at some of the areas of debate leading into the opening match.What are England’s chances?Similar to their male counterparts, England go into this series as underdogs, with Australia the dominant force in women’s cricket and the number one ranked team in the world, as well as the current T20 World Cup holders. Australia have not been beaten in any series since the 2013-14 Ashes, and have been...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

288K+
Followers
12K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy