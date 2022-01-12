New research reveals Australians are obsessed with the cricket - with one in four people wagging work to watch it

New research has revealed just how much Australians are engrossed by cricket.

The data proves just how popular the sport is, with more than three million Aussies tuning into the cricket this summer.

This Ashes series alone has so far been the most watched series ever across Foxtel and Kayo Sports - breaking several TV and streaming records.

'It's no surprise Aussies are absolutely loving the cricket this summer,' Fox Cricket's General Manager Matt Weiss told TV Blackbox.

'The sport has so much history and we're privileged to be able to broadcast it to the masses on Fox Cricket.'

Weiss then said about the current Ashes series: 'It has been an enthralling Ashes series thus far and there's still plenty of action to come. It is interesting to see how our viewing habits have changed, we are taking cricket with us wherever we go.'

According to the statistics, almost four in ten (38 per cent) Australians and 81 per cent of cricket fans would substitute a milestone event, like a birthday or wedding, to watch the Boxing Day test.

The research becomes even more detailed and elaborate when it comes to workers.

One in five workers claimed they would skip a day at the office to watch the cricket, while one in four confessed to previously calling in sick to watch a game.

One in five employees also admitted to watching matches while working.

Breaking it down by state and territory: 73 per cent of cricket fans in New South Wales said they have put the sport over exercising, getting a good night's sleep or going on a romantic date.

Seventy per cent of fans in Victoria made the same admission.

The Ashes Boxing Day test broke more TV and streaming records, with the first session on Day Three averaging 406,000 viewers.

The same Day saw Australia quickly wrap up the entire series against England in under 70 minutes.

A staggering 758,000 viewers also tuned in across Foxtel and Kayo in the final session of play in the Sydney Test.