ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Los Angeles Rams at Minnesota Vikings Halftime Report

By Al Lindsey
blackchronicle.com
 1 day ago

Los Angeles Rams at Minnesota Vikings halftime report for Week 16. The Rams have kicked left guard David Edwards over to the left tackle spot in place of Andrew Whitworth, who’s on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, plugging in Coleman Shelton as the starting left guard. Sony Michel has continued...

blackchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
hebervalleyradio.com

The Rams Sign Eric Weddle Out of Retirement

LOS ANGELES-Wednesday morning, ahead of their Monday Night playoff game against the Arizona Cardinals, the Los Angeles Rams signed retired NFL safety, and former University of Utah star, Eric Weddle, out of retirement. Weddle, who turned 37 earlier this month, most recently played for the Rams in 2019. The six-time...
NFL
iheart.com

Vegas has officially set the odds on the next Vikings head coach

We knew it wouldn't take long and Vegas never disappoints. We now have official odds on who will be the favorite to become the next head coach of the Minnesota Vikings...and the leader in the clubhouse may not surprise you... A familiar face in Eric Bieniemy at the top of...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
zonecoverage.com

Former Vikings Quarterback Weighs In On Kirk Cousins Situation

Heading into the final week of the Vikings season all focus was on Mike Zimmer and Rick Spielman. Who, if anybody, would remain after the Bears game ended? On Monday Vikings fans got their answer as both Zimmer and Spielman were dismissed. As the conversation in Minnesota now shifts to potential candidates for both positions, the third name in Minnesota’s polarizing trio is coming to the forefront, Kirk Cousins.
NFL
FanSided

Former Vikings QB blames Kirk Cousins for Minnesota being ‘average’

Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sage Rosenfels has been sharing his opinions on Kirk Cousins since the recent dismissal of Mike Zimmer and Rick Spielman. In the four seasons since the Minnesota Vikings decided to sign Kirk Cousins to a three-year, fully-guaranteed $84 million contract in 2018, the team has won 51.5 percent of their games (33-31-1). That percentage ranks 15th in the NFL during the last four years.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Reserve Covid 19#Sony#Tfl
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Coaching Rumors Begin Trickling In

For the most part, it has been all quiet on the hiring front. Consider it the calm before the storm. The Vikings coaching rumors are beginning. Per Jason La Canfora, the Vikings will be bringing in former Philadelphia head coach Doug Pederson. As we all remember, he was the man in charge of the Eagles team that absolutely thrashed Minnesota in the NFC Championship game. There’s a long way to go, but it would be an interesting hire. One thing he said near the end in Philly is that he wanted to have more authority to help make major decisions: “I want to be a part of the evaluation process. I want to be a voice that’s heard, and I want to have that collaborative communication with Howie and his staff and be a part of that process.” Anyone who listened to Mark Wilf’s press conference knows how much he emphasized both communication and collaboration.
NFL
Bring Me The News

Is there a scenario where Kirk Cousins sticks around?

MINNEAPOLIS/ZOOM — Asked twice about his future in the final week of the regular season, Kirk Cousins gave few details but offered up a basic wish: He’d like to remain a Minnesota Viking. That’s the right thing to say when you’re under contract for $45 million, and a...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
zonecoverage.com

Minnesota's Fresh Start Can't Begin With Kirk Cousins

Monday was a big day for the Minnesota Vikings. They fired Mike Zimmer and Rick Spielman after missing the playoffs in back-to-back seasons. The moves opened many possibilities as the team looks to go from “in the hunt” to a legitimate championship contender. But it means nothing if...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy