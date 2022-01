God invented the humble motor car so we don’t have to canoe everywhere. This profound thought struck me on this month’s road trip, from Westminster, London to Devizes, Wiltshire. In reverse, the journey forms the famous Devizes to Westminster canoe race, along the Thames. Paddled at Easter, the course is a watery, gruelling, shoulder-burning 125 miles. Entries for Easter 2022 open this month; rather you than me, for I have the splendid automobile at my disposal which, if nothing else, promises to keep me dry.

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO