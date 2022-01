Jumbo-Visma have confirmed that Tom Dumoulin will race the Giro d’Italia this year and that the Dutchman will share leadership alongside Tobias Foss. The Dutch team also announced during Tuesday’s 2022 team presentation in Spain that Primož Roglič and Jonas Vingegaard will be given joint captaincy for the Tour de France in July. The team has not decided on their GC leadership plans for the Vuelta a Espana but Wout van Aert will target the Tour de France Green jersey for the first time in his career.

CYCLING ・ 2 DAYS AGO