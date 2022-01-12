ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Brothers': Jamie Redknapp's wife Frida shares sweet photo of baby son Raphael and his older sibling as she gives insight into family life with couple's seven children

By Joanna Crawley For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Frida Redknapp has posted an insight into family life with her baby son Raphael and his siblings.

The wife of Jamie Redknapp posted a sweet photo on Instagram Stories on Tuesday night, showing Raphael, who was born in November, being cuddled by one of his older brothers, believed to be one of Frida's sons from her previous marriage to Jonathan Lourie.

Captioning the photo 'Brothers' Raphael's sibling could be seen resting his head on the sleeping baby's chest.

Family: Frida Redknapp has posted a sweet photo showing her baby son Raphael, who was born in November, being cuddled by one of his older brothers, believed to be one of Frida's sons from her previous marriage to Jonathan Lourie

Raphael is Frida's fifth child and Jamie's third. The footballer is also father to Charley, 17, and Beau, 13, with ex-wife Louise Redknapp.

Frida shares three boys and one girl with her ex Jonathan, but has not shared their names and up until now has not posted their faces on social media.

Last month, Jamie revealed that he and Frida, 38, had welcomed their first child together after tying the knot in a surprise wedding just weeks earlier.

Jamie shared an adorable snap cradling his baby boy at the time, and revealed Frida was 'doing well' after giving birth.

Along with the cute snap, Jamie penned the caption: 'Meet Raphael Anders Redknapp we're so in love, mum is doing so well too...

Doting dad: Last month, Jamie revealed that he and Frida, 38, had welcomed their first child together after tying the knot in a surprise wedding just weeks earlier
New born: Raphael is Frida's fifth child and Jamie's third. Frida shares three boys and one girl with her ex Jonathan, but has not shared their names

'We can't thank the amazing doctors and nurses at the Chelsea and Westminster enough. So excited for him to meet my boys.'

Louise recently admitted the last few years have been 'hard' following the breakdown of her marriage to Jamie in 2017.

Last month the star offered her advice on 'transforming your life in 2022' during an appearance on Lorraine on December 15.

'I’m in the most positive of headspace': Louise Redknapp rubbished claims that she's in 'despair' over her ex-husband welcoming a new baby. Jamie and Louise share two sons Charley, 17 and Beau, 13 (pictured with his mum)

Dwelling on how 'the last few years have been so hard for everybody', she explained how she, along with style expert and life coach Paul Wharton, will be working out what 'people really need.'

Speaking on the show, she said: 'We are really gonna try and focus on 2022 being the most positive year yet!'

When Lorraine touched on how the former Eternal singer has 'gone through a lot' in her life, an optimistic Louise replied: 'You have to learn. You have to work out what makes you move onto the next step.'

Lorraine's reference was undoubtedly a nod to her split from Jamie, to whom she was married for 19 years before their divorce.

Unexpected: The newlyweds tied the knot at Chelsea Registry Office, five months after they announced they were expecting a baby 

While she has admitted to going through a tough time, Louise recently rubbished claims that she's in 'despair' over her ex-husband's new life with Frida.

The singer, took to Instagram on Friday to clarify her stance on the matter, telling her followers: 'I’d really love to clarify that “Louise” is not in despair or anything like it!!'

'I have my 2 gorgeous boys that I adore more than anything in the world,

'The best family around me and I’m having the time of my life in my career and with the most wonderful friends that a girl could hope for...

'I’d like to make it clear that I’m in the most positive of headspace and loving my life.'

She signed off: 'Here’s to all the ladies out there that are in control of their lives and living their very best lives!'

Split: Louise split from her husband Jamie in 2017, after 19 years of marriage 

