Prep Basketball: Greenbrier County shuts down East basketball programs until Monday; Beckley-Greenbrier East postponed

(Brad Davis/For LootPress)

Greenbrier East Athletic Director Jason Stewart confirmed to Lootpress Wednesday morning that the Greenbrier County Health Department has shutdown both the boys and girls basketball programs at Greenbrier East until Monday, Jan. 17.

The call comes after the boys basketball program entered quarantine late last week and Greenbrier East girls coach and W. Va governor Jim Justice tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday.

The Lady Spartans were schedule to host Beckley on Friday but the game has since been rescheduled to Monday, Jan. 31. The boys basketball game against South Charleston that was scheduled for this week has been moved to Wednesday, Feb. 2.