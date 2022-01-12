ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenbrier County, WV

Prep Basketball: Greenbrier County shuts down East basketball programs until Monday; Beckley-Greenbrier East postponed

By Tyler Jackson
Lootpress
Lootpress
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oIzWI_0djiXCe600
(Brad Davis/For LootPress)

Greenbrier East Athletic Director Jason Stewart confirmed to Lootpress Wednesday morning that the Greenbrier County Health Department has shutdown both the boys and girls basketball programs at Greenbrier East until Monday, Jan. 17.

The call comes after the boys basketball program entered quarantine late last week and Greenbrier East girls coach and W. Va governor Jim Justice tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday.

The Lady Spartans were schedule to host Beckley on Friday but the game has since been rescheduled to Monday, Jan. 31. The boys basketball game against South Charleston that was scheduled for this week has been moved to Wednesday, Feb. 2.

Comments / 1

Related
Lootpress

Middle School Roundup: Oceana tops Glenwood; Pineville beats Baileysville; Park boys best Eastern Greenbrier; Eastern Greenbrier girls beat Park

Want to submit your scores? You can send them to tylerjackson@lootpress.com and Rustyudy@lootpress.com. Glenwood – Konnor Fox scored 25 points to guide Oceana to a 51-26 win over Glenwood Thursday night in Glenwood. Jace Repass added nine for the Indians in the win. Pineville 49, Baileysville 28. Brayden Hoosier...
HIGH SCHOOL
Lootpress

Boys Basketball: Shady Spring rolls past PikeView

Trips into the Tigers’ den have not turned out well for the opponents of the Shady Spring boys basketball teams. Thursday night, sectional rival PikeView took its turn on the home floor of the defending Class AAA state champions. The contest did not end well for the Panthers either.
SHADY SPRING, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
Beckley, WV
Sports
City
South Charleston, WV
Beckley, WV
Basketball
City
Beckley, WV
Greenbrier County, WV
Sports
Greenbrier County, WV
Basketball
County
Greenbrier County, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Justice
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy