ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

On Site: Bulls and Nets battle for first in the Eastern Conference

By Blake Schuster
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QnQAj_0djiWyFj00

USA Today‘s Jeff Zillgitt joins On Site to set up Wednesday’s marquee NBA matchup between the Chicago Bulls and Brooklyn Nets. The Bulls (-2.5) are playing their second game in as many nights after throttling the Detroit Pistons, 133-87 on Tuesday at the United Center.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

1990 Eastern Conference All-Star Starting Team Was Stacked

The 1990 Eastern Conference included a slew of legendary players. Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan was the leading vote-getter among the NBA, while the rest of the lineup featured four more future Hall of Famers. The reserves included Celtics legends Kevin McHale and Robert Parish, as well as first-time All-Stars Scottie Pippen, Reggie Miller, Joe Dumars, and Dennis Rodman.
MICHAEL JORDAN
fadeawayworld.net

Bulls Writer Says Michael Jordan Was A Shark And He Knew Scottie Pippen Wanted To Be Equal To Him: "And Then Pippen Would Go Sort Of Crawling Back To Horace Grant And The Guys Because He Wasn’t Accepted Like He Wanted To Be."

Michael Jordan was famously tough with his teammates in his single-minded quest to win as many NBA championships as he could. Through both of the three-peats in Jordan's career, his main co-star was always Scottie Pippen. Pippen's elite defense and playmaking ability allowed him to complement Jordan perfectly in those legendary Chicago Bulls teams.
NBA
NBC Sports

NBA Power Rankings: Warriors remain on top but Bulls climbing fast

The Warriors are beating all comers and with that remain on top of this week’s NBA Power Rankings. The most surprising thing compared to preseason expectations is the Bulls have climbed up to fourth and are the highest-ranked team from the East. 4. Bulls (25-10, LW 7). DeMar DeRozan...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Center#The Chicago Bulls#The Detroit Pistons#Tipico
NBC Sports Chicago

How Damian Lillard's injury could affect Bulls

Damian Lillard is not only one of the game's great players, but he has been an exemplary ambassador for the small-market Portland Trail Blazers. So their fan base surely is reeling from Wednesday's news, first reported by ESPN's Brian Windhorst, that the All-Star guard will undergo surgery to address a lingering abdominal injury. Lillard will be sidelined indefinitely for a Portland team that is 16-24 and currently in 10th place in the Western Conference.
NBA
NBA

Billy Donovan on Zach LaVine: "He is the ultimate team guy."

Zach LaVine Tuesday in the Bulls 133-87 win over the Detroit Pistons scored his fewest points of the season with 10 and shot his lowest percentage with three of 10 field goals. Bulls coach Billy Donovan said in seeing that if observers don't understand how great a player LaVine is...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports Chicago

After blowout, Durant says 'Bulls basketball is back'

The Chicago Bulls already had clinched the season series against the Brooklyn Nets by winning the first two Kyrie Irving-less meetings. But what transpired Wednesday night at the United Center transcended the typical loss. The Nets ran away and hid from the Bulls, blitzing them with a second-half barrage that...
NBA
Detroit Bad Boys

Pistons vs. Bulls preview: Streaking Pistons face conference-leading Bulls

A lot has changed since opening night when the Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls meet for the first time. While Detroit has remained an Eastern Conference bottom-dweller, Chicago has exceeded expectations, emerged as a true contender and is current atop the Eastern Conference standings. A 9-30 record is indicative of...
NBA
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Nets breeze past Bulls in Windy City

Losers of five of their previous seven games, the Brooklyn Nets picked an opportune time to flash the form that has made them an Eastern Conference favorite this season. Kevin Durant scored 27 points and James Harden added 25 points and 16 assists as the Nets lit up the team in front of them for the best record in the East with a 138-112 rout of the Chicago Bulls in front of a sellout crowd of 21,698 at the United Center.
NBA
Daily Journal

Nets Bulls Basketball

CHICAGO (AP) — Kevin Durant knew the rest of the league had to be watching, curious to see just how good the Brooklyn Nets can be when they have all their superstars playing.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

64K+
Followers
113K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy