Fayette County, WV

WVU Tech announces inaugural winner of student and alumni-nominated faculty award

By Gailyn Markham
 2 days ago
In conjunction with its homecoming celebration, West Virginia University Institute of Technology has announced Thomas McGraw, chair and associate professor of Health Services Administration, as the inaugural recipient of the Golden Bear Empowerment Faculty Award.

Nominations came from current students and alumni. Students and alumni had to have been advised by the faculty member or been in one of their classes.

McGraw is a Fayette County native and graduate of Gauley Bridge High School (’70). McGraw graduated from West Virginia University Institute of Technology (’78) with a bachelor of science in industrial relations and labor studies. He then went to Xavier University (’82) to obtain his master’s degree in hospital and health administration.

McGraw began teaching at Tech in 1989 as an adjunct instructor in the health services administration program. He has worked in many different administrative and executive positions in health care, state government and long-term care for over 25 years. McGraw returned to Tech as a full-time instructor in 2008. In 2018, McGraw became the chair of the Department of Social Sciences and Public Administration.

After a long career in industry and at Tech, 2021-2022 is McGraw’s last year as a full-time faculty member. In the fall of 2022, McGraw will continue to teach but in a lesser capacity.

Tech’s homecoming is February 9-19, 2022. McGraw will be honored at the Distinguished Alumni Reception and Awards at The Resort at Glade Springs on Friday, February 18, 2022. On Saturday, February 19, he will be recognized during the parade and the basketball games at Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center.

A full schedule and tickets to the Distinguished Alumni Reception and Awards Dinner and can be purchased at https://homecoming.wvutech.edu/schedule.

