ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

God of War PC review – The definitive edition of an all-time classic

By GLHF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TNBaK_0djiWDCw00

In 2018, God of War competed for the Game of the Year award with Red Dead Redemption 2, a juggernaut in modern gaming. Since then, the memory of Kratos and Atreus’ adventure has faded away a little, as if players had started to take for granted some of its qualities, reach, and influence in video games’ current landscape. On top of being an exciting graphical upgrade and an occasion for a new audience to enjoy the Norse blockbuster, God of War’s PC release is the best way to light up that flame again, and remember what made it so special almost four years ago.

After exploring the prequel path with Ascension, Santa Monica Studio knew it had to try something new. God of War was acclaimed back in the PS2 era as an ode to gratuitous violence, but needed to change its course to appeal to a more modern audience and be more in line with the storytelling-oriented prestige games of Sony’s post-PlayStation 3 era.

This is how this soft reboot was born, resetting Kratos’ story both in terms of themes and gameplay, bringing him to a new and distant land miles away from Ancient Greece, and with a son, Atreus, to take care of. Innovations such as the one-shot camera, the new action-RPG take that completely changed how the traditionally linear hack ‘n’ slash series worked, the introduction of a kid in a typically gory environment, and even a boat to use for exploration purposes – these were all controversial choices, but the game landed to critical and commercial acclaim.

One of the things that makes God of War unique is its ability to let you feel like you truly are in a brand new, unexplored land. Kratos can’t read this land’s runes and he doesn’t know the deities who rule over the Norse landscape – Atreus is as much a teacher to him and he is to the boy. His son is essentially a bridge between the old and the new worlds. More than ever, Kratos feels like an extension of the player as you explore this magical and deadly landscape and stare up in awe at giant turtles and serpents that coil around the world. Atreus is not a simple narrative sparring partner or some helpless NPC you’re forced to escort along the entire game. The kid has a precise role in both story and combat, and his growth – as a child with a complex relationship with his father, which has an actual impact on gameplay – is dealt with in a manner that’s so different from your usual companion characters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xyjcQ_0djiWDCw00

Despite the game’s tonal shift, though, the series’ signature violence isn’t gone entirely. Santa Monica Studio managed to bring back the potency of the original games’ fighting system and make it work with the tighter camera and more thoughtful story. Switching up tactics in combat feels smooth and there’s real intention in every swing. Using your fists, an ice axe, powers, and other weapons, you’re a whirlwind of fury who’s as effective at range as you are up close. Atreus acts as a ranged extra, firing arrows at your command, helping you keep enemies juggled in the air or stunned in place. This is all brought to life by crunchy feedback, gory dismemberments and buckets of blood.

The most important thing about this soft reboot, however, is how the Californian developer defined and implemented the new setting. In a moment when games with boundless landscapes were saturating the industry, God of War’s semi-open world is about small encounters and puzzles, a more contained size that inspired Gears 5 and Halo Infinite on competing platforms, and most importantly was pivotal in shaping up a layout for PlayStation exclusives to come, including The Last of Us Part II. This was one of the first, if not the first, last-gen games to offer a non-linear, and non-bloated sandbox where you’re not pitched an inhuman amount of tasks to complete, but instead feels hand-crafted – filled with activities that continue to flesh out and grow the characters away from the golden path.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11YpSg_0djiWDCw00

So, how does God of War stack up on PC? Playing at Ultra details, at any HD resolution, textures pop out of the screen, and the level of smoothness at or above 60fps adds a whole new dimension to the game.

Our tests were based on a PC with an Nvidia RTX 3080 GPU and an Intel i9 11900k CPU at max settings (of which there are many, and highly customizable – including the beloved FOV slider). This action-RPG game is not what you’d define “light,” but performance is more than in line with system requirements. What’s important to point out is that technical issues that were present in Horizon: Zero Dawn’s PC edition, where frame-pacing was a pain during traversal, are long gone, and PlayStation releases have reached the degree of quality and polish you’ve come to expect on console even on their new home. Nvidia and AMD’s upscaling techniques are now fully supported right at launch, and God of War is a showcase for Reflex, a new feature that allows you to play at a lower latency during combat.

One of the biggest new features of the PC version is support for ultrawide monitors, tested at a 2560×1080 resolution. As with Death Stranding, you can see little black borders, due to a native resolution of 2520×1080, but it’s not a deal-breaker, and it’s likely that modders will get to work as soon as possible to fix that. Ultrawide’s impact is maybe lower here compared to other actual open-world games such as Days Gone, as not all the areas are what you would call sprawling. However, bigger scenes – such as rowing a boat through Midgard – and more ambitious camera cuts offer an extremely pleasing experience on a 21:9 display, and one that is hard to come back from. At this resolution, the frame rate bounces between 150fps and 90fps, mainly based on whether you’re playing in closed or open scenarios, with rare low points at around 75fps. That said, you’ll never notice actual dips, and coming from older consoles, the feeling of smoothness is refreshing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yrar0_0djiWDCw00

4K resolution plays at an average of 70-80fps, making it perfect for vsync or toggling on the frame rate cap for a more stable and smoother solution. Going for this resolution, you’ll only get to see micro-dips at around 55fps when in the most expansive areas.

If you decide against vsync, you’ll notice screen tearing mainly in cutscenes. Naturally, 4K is a bit more expensive in terms of resources – it’ll take around 1GB more VRAM to run it – but there are plenty of sliders to toggle up and down to get the result you’re looking for. As for loading times, going back in the game from a save file on a best-in-class SSD is around 10 seconds faster on PC than it was on PS4 and PS4 Pro. Jumping in the game from a cold boot instead, offers very close times between the platforms, also because of the addition of a new PlayStation Studios intro sequence on PC.

The debate between 30fps and 60fps or above will be eternal, and there’s a chance God of War won’t be the one to sort it out. On consoles, the game clearly aims at a cinematic effect to render the power of Kratos and the heaviness of his movements both in cutscenes and gameplay. On PC, the original theatricality is a bit lost in translation, with the title feeling more gamey and “functional” as it offers a more frenetic and engaging experience in combat. There’s no denying that, following the release of PlayStation 5, the gap between the different versions is now way closer than it felt in the past and, considering there’s no new content here, console users shouldn’t feel like they’re treated as second-class citizens.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i6OiI_0djiWDCw00

All in all, God of War is one of the best games from the last generation, and one that still makes it clear why it was so much praised back in 2018. The PC version isn’t revolutionary, as with previous PlayStation games’ Steam ports, but allows a whole new audience to enjoy an adventure that they’d never even dreamed of up until a couple years ago. It does so without technical issues of sorts, and brings in the deep variety of customization options PC users love to play with. Now, the ball is in God of War: Ragnarok’s court.

Written by Paolo Sirio on behalf of GLHF.

Comments / 0

Related
T3.com

GTA 6 trailer, screenshots, unveiling and release dates called

A gamer on the GTA 6 Reddit community thread has created a chart full of their predictions as to when we can expect the GTA 6 trailer, unveiling and release dates, as well as when we will see official screenshots. And, as can be seen in the chart, which can...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Bethesda Releases Epic The Elder Scrolls Online Cinematic Teaser Trailer

Later this month, Bethesda will reveal "a brand-new Elder Scrolls adventure" for The Elder Scrolls Online. To build anticipation for the big reveal, the studio has dropped an all-new cinematic trailer, showcasing some stunning locations, and a number of hints about the future. The cinematic trailer doesn't offer fans any specific details on the game's new expansion, but there are plenty of elements that should keep them guessing over the next few weeks. The official reveal is set for January 27th at 12 p.m. PT on Bethesda's official Twitch channel, which readers can find right here.
VIDEO GAMES
mobilesyrup.com

Here are the free games hitting PlayStation Plus in January 2022

Every month, Sony offers a few PlayStation games at no additional cost to those subscribed to its PlayStation Plus service. Now, the company has revealed the first few games hitting the service in the new year. Available starting January 4th, Sony will add three titles to PlayStation Plus, and you’ll...
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

Days Gone director says it outsold Ghost of Tsushima, but studio management still weren't happy

In brief: Most people consider 2019’s open-world ‘bikers meet zombies’ (or Freakers, to be exact) game Days Gone to have been a bit of a failure, based on critics' reviews, so it might come as a surprise to learn that it outsold the critically acclaimed Ghost of Tsushima. But its director says that studio management still treated it like a disappointment despite shifting over 8 million copies.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War Game#God Of War#Video Game#Red Dead Redemption 2#Norse#Ascension
TechSpot

How did the Cyberpunk 2077 dumpster fire become one of 2021's most played games?

In context: Cyberpunk 2077's launch was nothing short of disastrous, even by CD Projekt Red's own admission. It was plagued by long delays, totally overhyped, and then virtually unplayable on last-gen consoles. The PC version was playable, but buggy and the current-gen ports were a complete no-show. Fans anxious for the game were vocally disappointed. Yet somehow, Cyberpunk 2077 became one of 2021's biggest games.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Twisted Metal officially coming back but not as you know it

Sony has officially announced that it is reviving the Twisted Metal series. Instead of a new game, however, it's making a television series. The announcement was made during Sony's CES 2022 keynote, alongside official details for PlayStation VR 2. However, details on the TV project are incredibly scarce, with Sony not sharing anything else beyond the news of its existence. This technically isn't new information either, as there have been reports of a Twisted Metal TV show being in development since 2019. But news about it has been so fleeting and sparse that people seemed to either forget about it or assume that it was only a rumor.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
AMD
player.one

God of War Ragnarök May Arrive in September 2022

We've known for quite some time that God of War Ragnarök is coming in 2022. However, we may have narrowed it down when it’s coming out, thanks to a new leak. As of this writing, the game is expected to launch on September 30, 2022. The alleged release...
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

Halo Infinite Review

With the announcement of another game in the Halo series, fans everywhere leapt to their feet and it was almost as if you could hear the series chorus wherever you were. As a much beloved franchise that has stood the test of time for more than two decades now, there have been numerous attempts to refresh the formula and make the series feel different than a level-based FPS game. Halo Infinite does just that, taking the focus from campaign levels to a wide open world a-la Ubisoft titles. With improvements on traversal, gunplay, and an overall feeling of vastness that wasn’t as present in older titles, Infinite is an insane deal to get on a service like Xbox Games Pass.
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

Our Most Wanted Games of 2022 – #3 Horizon Forbidden West

For the longest time, we believed and hoped that the next game on our 2022 Most Wanted list was actually going to be coming out in 2021. Of course, we won’t begrudge Sony and Guerrilla Games wanting to take the time that they need to make Horizon Forbidden West the best sequel it could possibly be and a landmark release for the beginning of a new generation.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

CoD leaker reveals Modern Warfare II Campaign details: setting, plot & more

Modern Warfare 2 has quickly become one of the most highly anticipated games this decade, after the 2019 powerhouse. With a new setting to explore, here’s everything we know so far about the next action-packed campaign. 2019’s Modern Warfare brought back the magic for players around the world, shaping...
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

The biggest and most anticipated Nintendo Switch games of 2022

Every year has been a good year to be a Nintendo Switch owner, and 2022 will be no different. Nintendo and third-party developers have already revealed several major games that are coming to Switch next year, including the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Bayonetta 3 (finally!), and Triangle Strategy, and there are surely many more unannounced titles where that came from. So let’s pause for a minute and reflect on just how exciting this lineup is! Here are the biggest and most anticipated Nintendo Switch games of 2022 that we know about so far, plus a couple extras to keep watch for.
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

God Of War On PC Will Support NVIDIA Reflex

God Of War will come to PC in just over a week, bringing the Sony Santa Monica classic to millions of new players around the world. Today, GPU manufacturer NVIDIA revealed some of their new GPU’s, along with some other announcements. One of which being that God Of War...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Sony confirms accessibility options for ‘God Of War’ PC release

Sony has confirmed the accessibility options for the PC release of God Of War, with Sony Santa Monica (SMS) calling it “a step forward.”. Ahead of God Of War’s release on January 14, developers have confirmed the game will now feature Auto Sprint, Auto Sprint Delay, Always on Reticle, and Full Keyboard/Mouse remapping.
VIDEO GAMES
eteknix.com

More God of War PC Gameplay Shown at CES 2022

It’s not much, but a new 35-second video of God of War has been shown at CES 2022 by Nvidia. Now, we’ve seen the game running before, we knew it was coming, and hell, I’ve even completed it on PlayStation ages ago. However, that doesn’t detract from the fact this game is looking better than ever.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Is God of War Coming to Steam on PC?

God of War is coming to Steam on PC and here's what you need to know. God of War was released on PlayStation 4 in April 2018. Nineteen million copies were sold by August 2021 making it the best-selling PlayStation 4 game. Is God of War Coming to Steam on...
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

64K+
Followers
113K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy